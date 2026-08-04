Seattle Seahawks Hard Knocks Clip Shows Nick Emmanwori’s Injury Reality

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori is unable to walk normally and moving around the team facility on a scooter. In an early preview of the Seahawks’ season of Hard Knocks, the physical limitation is only part of what is bothering him.

Emmanwori tells head coach Mike Macdonald that he wants to remain around practice but feels uncomfortable with fans seeing him “scoot around,” particularly when he cannot walk. Macdonald’s response turns the scene from an injury cameo into a revealing conversation about rehabilitation, public perception and staying connected to a team while unable to participate.

“Whatever is the best for you to get you as healthy as possible, as quick as possible, that’s what you should be doing,” Macdonald says.

The exchange offers fans their first substantive look at what Seattle’s appearance on the HBO series could deliver: not simply practice highlights, but the private complications of preparing a defending champion for another season.

Nick Emmanwori Opens Up About Rehab and Outside Noise

Emmanwori is recovering from surgery on the same ankle he injured before Super Bowl LX. Macdonald said in July that the safety had been able to train during portions of the offseason, but the lingering problem reached a point where fixing it surgically was best for his long-term health.

Seattle subsequently placed Emmanwori on the physically unable to perform list. A player on the active/PUP list can be cleared to practice at any point during training camp. But should Emmanwori remain on PUP when the Seahawks establish their 53-man roster, he would be required to miss at least the first four regular-season games.

That makes the scooter scene more consequential than it might initially appear. Seattle opens its preseason against the Dallas Cowboys on August 15, and its regular-season opener against the New England Patriots is scheduled for September 9.

Macdonald does not provide a return date in the preview. Instead, he encourages Emmanwori to judge each day by what his recovery requires. Sometimes that could mean going home to sleep. On another day, it could mean completing rehab and then spending time with teammates.

Their conversation also moves to social media criticism. Macdonald compares online commentary to something that disappears quickly and recalls once caring too much about his public image when his own defense was struggling. His broader point to Emmanwori is that outside opinions do not have to define the person receiving them.

“People’s version of me and what they think of me is not me,” Macdonald says in the clip. “So it’s like I’m OK with that.”

The dialogue matters because Emmanwori is not a peripheral player waiting for an opportunity. The Seahawks described him as a do-everything piece who can function as a safety, nickel defender, linebacker or pass rusher. During his rookie season, he recorded 84 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and an interception.

Seattle’s defense also played the NFL’s highest rate of nickel or dime personnel in 2025 while allowing a league-low 3.7 yards per rushing attempt. The versatility of Emmanwori and Devon Witherspoon was central to maintaining that unusual combination of defensive-back usage and run strength.

When Does Hard Knocks Start?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks premieres Tuesday, August 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max. The episode airs at 6 p.m. Pacific for viewers in Seattle. New episodes are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday nights.

Adam Schefter shared the 97-second Macdonald-Emmanwori preview on August 4, specifically promoting the premiere.

The Seahawks are appearing on the training-camp version of Hard Knocks for the first time, and the timing gives the series an unusual central conflict. Seattle is not being presented as an anonymous team trying to survive camp. It is preparing to defend a Super Bowl championship while one of the most versatile players in Macdonald’s defense is working just to get off a scooter.

That is the injury reality the cameras captured, and one of the first real questions the series will follow.