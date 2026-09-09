Insider Reveals Seahawks Roster Decisions Amid Nick Emmanwori Injury

The Seattle Seahawks open the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 9 as they host the New England Patriots. However, one big question mark heading into the game is whether Nick Emmanwori will play, given his questionable status.

As a result, the Seahawks are reportedly making roster decisions in case the safety can’t play against New England. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest regarding the defending Super Bowl champions ahead of the game.

“With Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori questionable for tonight’s opener vs. the Patriots due to an ankle injury, Seattle signed safety AJ Finley off the practice squad and elevated safety Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad,” Schefter reported on X.

Last season, the Seahawks safety played 765 snaps on defense, leading to a 71.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded one interception, broke up eight passes in coverage, and allowed a 97.5 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

Emmanwori also surrendered 56 receptions in coverage and contributed 63 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations. As a result, the Seahawks would feel his absence if he can’t go, but the team is prepared if he can’t.

Patriots OC Gets Blunt on Seattle Defense Before Week 1

Even if Emmanwori can’t go against the Patriots, New England’s offensive coordinator isn’t downplaying the challenge that the Seahawks group brings.

On Sept. 6, McDaniel spoke to the media and offered strong praise for Macdonald and the defense he runs, which makes them a challenging task for opposing offensive coaches.

“They were really good last year, and obviously we don’t have any new evidence other than what we saw as we prepared for the game last year and then watching our game against them,” McDaniel told reporters. “So very, very few things where you look at them and don’t see a team that’s really connected. They’re physical. They’re aggressive.

“The scheme is really challenging. He does a great job of calling the game. I have a great deal of respect for Coach Macdonald and what they do as a staff. Their players are in the right positions. They use them the right way. So this is a really talented group on defense.”

Why Seahawks Defense Is a Challenging Group to Face

Meanwhile, the other person tasked with breaking down the Seahawks defense will be QB Drake Maye. The Patriots’ star signal-caller recalled the Super Bowl LX matchup and shared what makes the Seahawks defense so difficult to face.

“They’re good at all three levels,” Maye told reporters on Sept. 5. “I think that’s the biggest thing. They play hard. They play the right way. They’re physical, and you can tell that in that defensive room, defensive unit meeting, they got an identity, and you can see it on tape. They fly around. They do the little things right, and they hit you, and they go after the ball, and they push into the pocket, and they got good rushers, and they change it up and can give you different looks.

“But at the same time, it’s pretty tough when they can play you in a split-safety shell and stop the run. So we got to find ways to be able to keep the chains moving. I know that there’s some plays I wish I had back, and I know that you can’t get those plays back looking back at the Super Bowl. You’ve got to execute them when they happen. And I think that’s kind of their motto, and I think they’re really well coached.”