Seahawks Issued Intriguing Najee Harris Take Amid Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks head into the 2026 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions, but they still have a few concerns as they try to repeat. One of the biggest questions surrounds the team’s running back group.

Kenneth Walker III departed in free agency this offseason, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Zach Charbonnet is expected to miss at least the start of the 2026 campaign as he recovers from a torn ACL.

With Walker gone and Charbonnet sidelined, Seattle enters the season with plenty of uncertainty in its backfield. The Seahawks have Jadarian Price, who they selected in the first round, along with other veteran running backs like Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.

Nonetheless, could Seattle explore the veteran free agent market? Jake Beckman of FanSided noted that Najee Harris makes sense for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“Their running back room is Jaradian Price (first-round pick), George Holani, and Emmanuel Wilson,” Beckman wrote in a July 25 article. “Not only do they have space for another guy in that room, but a veteran who has a productive upside would make you feel a whole lot more comfortable.

“That’s where Najee Harris comes in. He is coming off of a popped Achilles, but that happened in Week 3 last season. That means by the time the season starts, he’d have just under a year to recover. Obviously that’s not prime, but it’s not terrible.”

Najee Harris’ Outlook as Seahawks Could Be Landing Spot

Last season was a lost year for the veteran running back as Harris sustained a season-ending torn Achilles during Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. As a result, Harris will be looking to prove that he’s healthy and can contribute to a playoff contender.

Seattle will likely look at what they have in-house in terms of their running back situation. However, if the team feels that they need to improve the position, then someone like Harris does make sense. The veteran’s best years came with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he recorded 1,097 carries for 4,312 yards and scored 34 touchdowns in 68 games, per StatMuse.

Jadarian Price Appears Ready for RB1 Role in Seattle

All eyes will be on Price to see if he can be RB1 even as a rookie out of the gate, given the situation the Seahawks are in with Charbonnet out for at least the early part of the 2026 season. Nonetheless, Price recently said he’s ready for the heavy workload the team might ask of him.

“I’m ready,” Price said in an interview with NFL Network on July 21. “This is everything I’ve been asking for since I started playing football. Now that I’m part of a great team with a great offensive line and a great offensive group led by the offensive coordinator and Sam [Darnold], it’s a great situation to be in.

“I’m super blessed to be a part of it, but I’m ready for any challenge that comes my way. Whether it ends up being 30 carries a game or 15, I’m ready for it.”

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner. Meanwhile, in the passing game, Price caught six passes on seven targets for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.