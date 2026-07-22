Jadarian Price Issues Clear Message to Seahawks Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to lean on Jadarian Price early in the 2026 season, with Zach Charbonnet likely to miss the start of the year as he continues to recover from an injury.

Moreover, Seattle enters this season having lost Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. As a result, Price will need to show right out of the gate that he can handle the workload as an RB1, which he’s more than ready to do.

“I’m ready,” Price said in an interview with NFL Network on July 21. “This is everything I’ve been asking for since I started playing football. Now that I’m part of a great team with a great offensive line and a great offensive group led by the offensive coordinator and Sam [Darnold], it’s a great situation to be in.

“I’m super blessed to be a part of it, but I’m ready for any challenge that comes my way. Whether it ends up being 30 carries a game or 15, I’m ready for it.”

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner. Meanwhile, in the passing game, Price caught six passes on seven targets for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jadarian Price on Seahawks’ Culture After Super Bowl Win

Moreover, Price is joining the Seahawks coming off a Super Bowl championship. While he wasn’t on the team last season, he does have an inside view of the culture that Seattle has built as they look to repeat as champions.

“As an outsider coming in, I’ve always been a part of a program that had the highest expectations of yourself,” Price added. “You’re expected to win every game at the college level. The NFL level is different, but these guys won the championship. They won. They’re the best football team in the world. Just being able to come in, and they welcomed me with open arms and accepted me.

“Guys in the running back room gave me tips and taught me the ways, and everyone else. It’s really not intimidating at all. It’s something that I’m really grateful for because you walk into a culture that really understands process over results. That’s how I’ve always been driven with my mindset.”

Jadarian Price Receives Blunt Outlook for 2026 Season

Recently, Benjamin Solak of ESPN shared his outlook during a July 17 appearance on “NFL Live” for the rookie running back as training camp nears and the 2026 NFL season is on the horizon.

“On all three downs,” Solak said when asked about how he sees the Seahawks utilizing Price. “This coaching staff has talked a lot about, ‘All right, George Halani is going to be our third-down back. It’s going to be a timeshare.’ It doesn’t pass the sniff test to me. A first-round running back is a first-round running back. You want to get that guy the football.

“Now, Price is an interesting player because in college he was splitting time with Jeremiyah Love. In his last two seasons at Notre Dame, he never averaged more than 10 touches per game. It’s a fair question: ‘What can this guy be with a full menu of touches?'”