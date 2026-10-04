Is Jadarian Price Playing Today? Seahawks RBs Gets Bad Injury News

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Jadarian Price against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and his absence won’t be limited to Week 4.

Price was already ruled out Friday because of a chest injury, but Seattle delivered a more significant update Saturday by placing the rookie running back on injured reserve. That means Price will not play Sunday and must miss at least four games before he can return to the active roster. Seattle Seahawks

For fantasy football managers wondering whether to wait until the Seahawks release their inactives: there is no game-time decision coming.

Price is out.

Is Jadarian Price Playing Today?

No. Price will not play when the Seahawks host the Chargers on October 4.

The Seahawks announced Saturday that Price was placed on injured reserve to make room for running back Velus Jones Jr., whom Seattle signed off its practice squad.

Price initially suffered the chest injury during Seattle’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He returned for the Seahawks’ Week 3 loss to Washington but aggravated the injury during Wednesday’s practice, according to the team.

Seattle listed Price as limited Wednesday before he missed practice Thursday and Friday and was ruled out.

The Seahawks and Chargers kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lumen Field.

Jadarian Price Injury Sends Seahawks Rookie to IR

The timing is particularly frustrating for Price after an uneven start to his rookie season.

Price has rushed 28 times for 119 yards, an average of 4.3 yards per carry, while adding four catches for 21 yards through his first three NFL games.

But ball security had already become a storyline before the injury.

Price lost a fumble early against Washington — his second fumble in as many games — and saw his workload reduced afterward in Seattle’s 33-31 loss.

Now Seattle won’t have the opportunity to immediately work Price back into the rotation.

Emanuel Wilson and George Holani become the Seahawks’ primary healthy options against Los Angeles, with Jones providing additional depth.

Should You Drop Jadarian Price in Fantasy Football?

That question suddenly has a much different answer.

Price isn’t dealing with a one-week absence. His placement on IR guarantees at least four missed games, while Zach Charbonnet is eligible to return from his own injured-reserve stint in Week 5.

That makes Price considerably harder to hold in shallow redraft leagues without an available IR spot.

Managers with deep benches or IR flexibility have more reason to wait. Price was still Seattle’s first-round investment and averaged 4.3 yards per carry before the injury. But fantasy managers needing immediate production now have to weigh that upside against a multi-week absence and a Seattle backfield that could look considerably different by the time Price is eligible to return.

For Sunday, however, there is no uncertainty.

Price is not playing against the Chargers.