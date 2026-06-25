Top-10 Pick Named Fit to Solve Josh Jones Problem for Seahawks

There aren’t many holes on the roster for the Seattle Seahawks, but the defending Super Bowl champions do have a lingering question mark about a vital depth spot currently expected to be manned again by journeyman Josh Jones, at least once he’s fully healthy.

Adding a more proven backup to cover the offensive tackle spots would be a smart move during the remainder of 2026 NFL free agency. Fortunately, the veteran market still contains some notable names, including a pair of former first-round draft picks, Jack Conklin and Jonah Williams.

They were named, along with Cornelius Lucas, by Seahawks Wire writer Justin Melo as potential upgrades over Jones. Melo asked, “Do the Seahawks need better offensive tackle depth behind starters Charles Cross and Abe Lucas? Swing backup Josh Jones is currently getting past an offseason injury he provided an update on. The Seahawks trust Jones, but you can never have enough offensive tackle depth.”

It’s a valid question, especially since the Seahawks have already made a move to put Jones under pressure. Nonetheless, Conklin would surely make the all-important swing tackle role his own, not least because the 31-year-old has a strong pedigree as a two-time, first-team All-Pro.

Jack Conklin an Obvious Upgrade Over Josh Jones

The Seahawks had intended to put a lot of trust in Jones before a knee injury sidelined him through OTAs and minicamp. It meant invaluable preparation time was lost for a blocker the Seahawks handed $4 million to this offseason to be ready to step in for either Cross or Lucas, if needed.

Jones did recently tell KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, “I think I’ll be full-go at the start of camp,” but the Seahawks had hedged their bets by adding Bobby Hart to the roster.

Like Jones, Hart is another well-travelled veteran. He’s suited up for eight different pro teams, but the 31-year-old can’t match Conklin’s skills.

The latter has been one of the league’s best at different times since being drafted eighth overall by the Tennessee Titans back in 2016. Conklin spent the last six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and he allowed four sacks across 381 snaps at right tackle in 2025, per Pro Football Focus.

Being able to play both tackle spots, just like former Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals starter Williams, makes Conklin the right kind of insurance for the Seahawks up front.

Seahawks Should Look for More Offensive Line Insurance

The need for better cover in the trenches is obvious, given some of the lingering questions the Seahawks still face about their O-line. Questions like how long can Cross stay healthy?

He’s one of the most accomplished blindside protectors in the game, but the ninth-overall pick in 2022 has had his own issues staying off the treatment table. Including missing three games last season because of a hamstring injury, while Lucas was sidelined for multiple games with knee and abdomen problems in 2024.

A lengthy injury history at both tackle slots means the Seahawks are putting a lot of responsibility on Jones, who’s playing for his fourth team since 2020. Signing a proven commodity like Conklin would turn a questionable, but invaluable position into a strength.