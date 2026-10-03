Seahawks Immediately Make Move With Super Bowl Champ Playmaker Amid Brutal News

Rookie running back Jadarian Price’s short tenure with the Seattle Seahawks is off to a less than ideal start. Price spent much of training camp sidelined with a leg injury.

Now, Price appears to be dealing with a significant shoulder injury. Additionally, Price has had a fumbling issues to start the season which is testing Seattle’s trust in the rookie.

The Seahawks announced Price has been placed on injured reserve which means the running back will miss at least four games. Seattle quickly revealed multiple additional roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Seahawks signed versatile playmaker Velus Jones Jr. from the team’s practice squad to the active roster. Jones takes the roster spot vacated by Price.

Additionally, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Maxen Hook were elevated from the practice squad for the Chargers-Seahawks game.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news.

Seahawks Sign RB Velus Jones Jr. to the Active Roster Ahead of Chargers Game

Jones has experience playing both wide receiver and running back while being utilized on special teams during his NFL career. Since 2025, Jones has primarily played running back, the position where he is expected to continue being utilized by Seattle with Price sidelined.

Jones has appeared in 39 games as the versatile playmaker is in his fifth NFL season. While Price is on injured reserve, the Seahawks are expected to primarily rely on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani during the rookie’s absence with Jones providing additional insurance.

Additionally, Zach Charbonnet appears to be trending towards returning sooner rather than later. Jones was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run making three appearances for Seattle in 2025, including one playoff matchup.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Jadarian Price’s Injury: ‘By No Means Is This JD’s Fault’

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed that Price reaggravated his injury during practice on Wednesday, September 30. Macdonald continues to emphasize that the Seahawks plan to lean on Rice despite the injuries and turnovers.

“By no means is this JD’s fault or anything like that,” Macdonald noted on October 2, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “This is just what happens in football. Unfortunately, injuries happen. He can’t control these things.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he got here. He’s had a great attitude. He’s been a great teammate. He has a great future,” Macdonald added.

“He’s going to play great football for us when he comes back, whenever that is … It’s just unfortunate.”

It is safe to say that Seattle has struggled to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks could look to add a veteran running back.