Seahawks’ Jadarian Price Gets Realistic Message Before Patriots Game

The Seattle Seahawks are counting on Jadarian Price right out of the gate to be a factor in their running game. Seattle opens the 2026 NFL season with a Super Bowl LX rematch against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9.

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.

With Kenneth Walker III leaving and Zach Charbonnet recovering from his torn ACL, Price getting off to a good start will be a welcome sign for the Seahawks. Andrew Destin of The Athletic shared what the realistic expectation should be for the rookie’s production.

“I think it is fair to expect Price to put together a year somewhat similar to what TreVeyon Henderson provided the Patriots last season,” Destin wrote in a Sept. 3 article. “As a rookie, Henderson ran the ball 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 53.6 yards per game.

“He also had 35 catches for 221 yards and a TD. He led the team in rushing, but veteran Rhamondre Stevenson galloped for 603 yards on 130 carries and played more snaps (533 to 501), including on obvious passing downs because of his ability in pass protection.”

Jadarian Price Might Not Have Many Touchdowns This Season

Moreover, Destin believes that George Holani will see the carries down in the red zone for short-yardage situations, which might limit the number of touchdowns that Price has this season as a rookie.

“Until Charbonnet returns, it’s reasonable to assume Price will receive the lion’s share of rushing opportunities relative to Holani,” Destin added in his article.

“Unless Price breaks off a bunch of long touchdown runs, though, I don’t foresee him plunging into the end zone all that often; it seems more likely that role will be reserved for Holani, who will probably handle the majority of pass-protection reps, too. How much can Seattle feature Price as a pass catcher if he’s not trusted to block on third down? We’ll see.”

What Seahawks Can Expect From Jadarian Price

Despite being a rookie, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has a positive outlook on what the Seahawks can expect from Price this season. Freeman spotlights the mindset the running back brings that could help him find success with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“I remember having a conversation with him after the season saying, ‘Hey, you can come back here and be RB1, get all these carries and show the NFL what you do with the opportunity to be RB1,'” Freeman said during an Aug. 31 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Obviously, he went to the NFL and still became a first-round draft pick. So now it’s going to be interesting to see him do it at that level. I’m as confident in him because of the way he works. Jadarian Price is a team-first guy, but will work tirelessly to be the best version of himself.”