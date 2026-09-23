Seahawks Backup Emerges as Potential Trade Option for Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks have a QB3 who might interest teams dealing with injuries at the position. For now, Jalen Milroe is the backup to Drew Lock until Sam Darnold returns. Still, could teams looking for QB help consider Milroe?

Seattle took Milroe in the third round and sees plenty of upside in him, but would the Seahawks consider trading him if a team offered a Day 2 pick? One of the teams whose starter went down is the Washington Commanders, who lost Jayden Daniels to an elbow injury in Week 2.

As a result, Seahawks on SI’s Jeremy Brener floats the idea that the Commanders could be a trade destination for Milroe, especially if Marcus Mariota doesn’t perform at a level that can help the Commanders steady their ship.

“Milroe is under contract until the end of the 2028 season, which could be valuable for a team looking for an understudy quarterback to step in,” Brener wrote in his article Sept. 22 article. “A trade between the Seahawks and Commanders for Milroe won’t happen this week while the two teams plan to play against each other, but it could make more sense down the line.



“For now, it appears that the Commanders are going to go with Marcus Mariota, who has been one of the league’s top backup quarterbacks over the last couple of years.”

Jalen Milroe’s Path to Being Seahawks Start Isn’t Good

Moreover, Brener notes that Milroe’s path to being a starting QB in Seattle doesn’t look good with Darnold coming off a Super Bowl and even Lock showing he can hold down the fort as the team’s backup.



“As long as Darnold is on the sidelines, Milroe should be safe in Seattle,” Brener added. “The team needs him as a backup quarterback behind Drew Lock, but Darnold is expected to return sometime within the next week or so. Once he comes back, there might be reason to trade Milroe.

“Milroe came to the Seahawks last year as a third-round pick and had the chance to step in for Darnold if he didn’t deliver as a starting quarterback. Darnold led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl and won it all, so Milroe’s chances of hitting the starting lineup with Seattle are very slim.”

Drew Lock Gets Candid Message From Former Seahawks QB

Over two games, Lock has shown the Seahawks can count on him as the backup QB, steadying the ship and keeping the team at 2-0 despite Darnold’s Week 1 injury. Through two games, Lock has recorded a 92.1 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he’s registered 422 passing yards, a 72.7 completion percentage, a passer rating of 127.3, zero interceptions, five big-time plays, and one turnover-worthy play, per PFF and StatMuse.

Lock is also building his confidence in the Seahawks offense after a three-passing-touchdown performance in the 31-7 Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. As a result, former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is praising Lock for his performances these last two weeks.

“To step in, that is not easy to do, and [Lock has] done a great job of stepping in and filling that gap, and I was actually traded from Seattle to Denver, and Drew Lock was in that trade,” Wilson said in a Sept. 22 video from CBS Sports.

“Drew, you’ve done a great job of stepping in, making our Seattle Seahawks proud over the past two weeks. Honestly, it’s been cool to watch your success and everything else, and you’ve got such a good arm, pal.”