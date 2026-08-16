Jalen Milroe Opens Up on Seahawks Signing CB Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks preseason opener was another step in the development of second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe. But afterwards, the signal-caller received about as many questions on one of his newest teammates as he did on Saturday night’s preseason affair.

On Thursday, the Seahawks signed cornerback Terrion Arnold. The addition came with quite a bit of controversy, as Arnold was arrested on June 24 on eight felony charges.

But the decision wasn’t at all polarizing for Milroe, who was college teammates with Arnold at Alabama.

“That’s my dog. I’m very happy that he’s going to be a Seahawk,” Milroe told reporters Saturday night. “I think now it’s just showing him the way of how we do things. I think now that’s a move forward process.”

When asked about what he wants people to know about Arnold, Milroe spoke very highly of the cornerback.

“I think No. 1 is that he’s committed. When he has goals set for him, he wants to achieve them, and he’s going to put his all into everything he puts into it,” Milroe responded. “This is someone that really cares about his teammates. He’s really unique as far as what he can do on the field.

“He’s going to really love the culture that we have here because it’s similar to the vibe that we had when we was in college.”

The NFL has not disciplined Arnold for his legal troubles this offseason. A suspension could be looming, but the cornerback is currently eligible to participate in football activities as the legal process plays out.