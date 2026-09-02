Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gives Strong Words to Rams Defense

The Seattle Seahawks will likely face the biggest challenges from their division rivals, one of whom is the Los Angeles Rams.

Over the offseason, the Rams traded for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie; then, after training camp and the preseason ended, Aaron Donald announced he’s coming out of retirement.

As a result, if the Seahawks want to report as Super Bowl champions, they need to go through the Rams’ new-look defense at least twice this season, and potentially a third time if they meet in the postseason, as they did last campaign.

Nonetheless, on Sept. 1, Jaxon Smith-Njigba appeared on “SportsCenter” to share his thoughts on facing the Rams’ defense.

“I mean, a great rival,” Smith-Njigba said. “They made some big-time moves. I think them getting Aaron Donald is great for them and we understand that. But like I said, we kind of don’t care. We’re gonna take these challenges head-on and we’re excited about it, looking forward to it, and really just worried about us and what we have to do.”

The Los Angeles defense will have their hands full trying to contain Smith-Njigba. Last season, the wideout played 525 pass snaps, earning a 92.8 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he hauled in 119 receptions on 157 targets for 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Smith-Njigba also averaged 15.1 yards per reception and generated 529 yards after the catch.

Sam Darnold Ready to Build Off Year 1 Success

While the Seahawks will face a Rams pass rush featuring Garrett and Donald, Smith-Njigba believes Sam Darnold is ready for the challenge and poised to build on his first season in Seattle, highlighting an aspect of the quarterback’s game that often goes overlooked.

“Just the playmaking ability,” Smith-Njigba said. “I don’t think it gets talked about enough. When we need him on crucial downs, third downs, him being able to use his legs when he needs to and being able to make adjustable throws, throws on the run, is something that’s truly incredible. It’s been amazing, and I’m excited for Year 2 and us building on that.”

What Seahawks Can Expect From Jadarian Price

Meanwhile, another player that Seattle will be counting on in their offense is rookie running back Jadarian Price. Recently, while appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shared his expectations for Price’s rookie season with the Seahawks.

“I remember having a conversation with him after the season saying, ‘Hey, you can come back here and be RB1, get all these carries and show the NFL what you do with the opportunity to be RB1,'” Freeman said during an Aug. 31 appearance.

“Obviously, he went to the NFL and still became a first-round draft pick. So now it’s going to be interesting to see him do it at that level. I’m as confident in him because of the way he works. Jadarian Price is a team-first guy, but will work tirelessly to be the best version of himself.”

Last season for the Notre Dame, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.