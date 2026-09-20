Jayden Daniel Suffers Elbow Injury Before Seahawks Rematch

The Seattle Seahawks may have another quarterback injury to monitor before they visit the Washington Commanders.

This time, it isn’t their own.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an elbow injury on the final play of the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 20, according to multiple reports.

The timing is hard to miss.

Washington hosts Seattle exactly one week later, on September 27. And the last time Daniels faced the Seahawks, he suffered the most significant injury of his turbulent 2025 season: a dislocated left elbow.

There is an important distinction for now. Reporting suggests it’s the same left elbow, though his status for Week 3 is also not yet clear.

For Seattle, those are now two fairly important details.

Jayden Daniels Injury: Last Elbow Injury Came Against Seahawks

Daniels’ previous meeting with Seattle ended in a scene that altered Washington’s season.

With the Commanders trailing 38-7 late in the fourth quarter on November 2, 2025, Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas sacked Daniels. Daniels attempted to brace himself as he went to the ground, and his left arm bent awkwardly underneath him. He was diagnosed with a dislocated left elbow.

Washington coach Dan Quinn later acknowledged he regretted leaving his quarterback in the blowout.

“I’ve been thinking about it nonstop too and, man, I missed it,” Quinn told reporters the following day. “That is 100% on me.”

Daniels avoided surgery, but hardly escaped the consequences.

He missed three games before returning against Minnesota. Daniels then landed on the elbow again during that game, and Washington eventually shut him down for the final three games of the season. The Commanders said there was no new structural damage after the Minnesota setback.

He played only seven games in 2025 while dealing with knee, hamstring and elbow injuries.

Which makes any mention of “Daniels” and “elbow” consequential before Seattle ever enters the equation.

Seahawks-Commanders Week 3 Already Has QB Questions

Now Seattle enters the picture.

The Seahawks are scheduled to play the Commanders at Northwest Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on September 27.

Seattle has its own quarterback situation to resolve before then.

Sam Darnold missed Sunday’s game against Arizona because of a glute injury. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Darnold has a chance to return to practice during the coming week and said a Week 3 return is possible, although Week 4 represented the more likely target.

That leaves a strange early backdrop for a rematch already carrying injury history.

Seattle knows exactly what Daniels can mean to Washington. The Seahawks also know what happened the last time they saw him.

Now, seven days before the two teams meet again, Jayden Daniels has another elbow injury to evaluate.

The next update from Washington will determine whether that coincidence becomes the defining story of Seahawks-Commanders week.