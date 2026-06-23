Jets, Bills Receive Compelling Take on Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe

The Seattle Seahawks have Sam Darnold as their starting QB, but behind him, the team has Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe, whom they selected with a 2025 third-round pick. Nonetheless, could Seattle potentially listen to a trade offer for Milroe from any team needing to improve their QB depth?

With OTAs and mandatory minicamp over, teams are starting to get a sense of what they need to improve before training camp and the preseason get going.

If Seattle feels that Lock is their QB2, Jeremy Brener of Seahawks on SI believes the entire AFC East should be interested in Milroe.

“Sam Darnold is guaranteed to be the starter, and Drew Lock appears to be a lock as the backup,” Brener wrote in a June 22 article. “Second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe could be on the outside looking in.

“Milroe was a third-round pick out of Alabama last season, and he was selected as insurance in case Darnold flopped. That wasn’t the case, and Darnold ended up winning a Super Bowl.

“Therefore, Milroe’s future with the Seahawks looks a lot cloudier than it did when he first arrived last offseason. There are teams that could invest in Milroe’s future as a possible QB2 for the upcoming season. Nearly every team in the AFC East fits this bill.”

Bills Would Have Insurance in Jalen Milroe Behind Josh Allen

When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, they have a starting QB in Josh Allen. However, if he gets hurt, the team faces major questions at the QB2 position. Milroe has yet to see the field in the regular season, but as a third-round pick, the Bills would get a talented player should they trade for him.

A quality backup where the drop-off isn’t that steep is vital for any contending team, which is why Brener believes Buffalo would be an ideal spot for Milroe to be a QB2.

“The Buffalo Bills have Kyle Allen as Josh Allen’s backup, and Milroe could be an upgrade at that position,” Brener added in his article.

Seahawks’ Jalen Milroe Could Be a Starter in New York

Nonetheless, in Buffalo, Milroe would be QB2; there’s no question about that. However, a move to the New York Jets, yes, Geno Smith is the starter, but if he’s the same player as he was with the Las Vegas Raiders, it could be a short stint for him as the starter.

“The New York Jets have some quarterback questions of their own with Geno Smith as the starter, but they could add a quarterback with some upside in Milroe to give themselves some versatility,” Brener wrote.

Milroe would have a greater chance of seeing the field with the Jets than with any other team in the AFC East. It will be interesting to see whether Milroe plays well in the preseason; there’s potential for a market to begin forming.

Maybe a trade wouldn’t happen before the 2026 season, but if an injury occurred, teams could start checking with the Seahawks to see whether Milroe is available, and Seattle could get something in return for the potential third QB on their depth chart.