Seahawks Announce Promoting 2 Front Office Members to New Role

John Schneider will return for his 17th season as Seattle Seahawks general manager this fall. But the organization will go through significant changes with the rest of its front office.

The Seahawks announced those changes Wednesday.

Most notably, the team has promoted Matt Berry and Willie Schneider both to the assistant general manager role. They will replace Nolan Teasley, who left to become the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks also announced four changes to their player personnel staff. The shuffling of the organization’s front office came days after the team also lost vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner to the Vikings.

In Minnesota, Kirchner will be one of the new Vikings assistant general managers.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero addressed the promotions on X a couple hours after the Seahawks announced the changes.

“With Nolan Teasley and Trent Kirchner off to Minnesota after a second Super Bowl win, GM John Schneider rewards Berry, who interviews for the Titans GM job last year, and his nephew Willie, a rising star,” wrote Pelissero.