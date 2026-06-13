Seattle Seahawks Lose ‘Top Evaluator’ to Minnesota Vikings

With former assistant general manager Nolan Teasley gone to the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks lose another executive to the NFC North rival. Seahawks vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner leaves Seattle to become one of the assistant general managers for Teasley.

Kirchner has been with the Seahawks since the 2010 season under general manager John Schneider. He began as assistant director of pro personnel. He then became pro personnel director in 2013. From 2015 to 2019, Kirchner was the co-director of player personnel. Since 2019, he had served as the vice president of player personnel.

About a decade ago, the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts showed interest in hiring Kirchner to potentially become their general manager. However, nothing materialized obviously. He receives a significant promotion by going to Minnesota and also returns to his home state.

Seattle Seahawks Lose Another Executive to the Minnesota Vikings

With Teasley’s recent move, expect potentially more Seahawks executives to join his front office in the coming weeks. Such is life when a team is the defending Super Bowl champion. Teams want to copy as much of what the Seahawks are doing. With Teasley and Kirchner’s experience, the Vikings are setting themselves up for a great future.

Recently, Teasley made his first moves as general manager by letting go of some of the staff from the previous regime. He was going to want to bring as many people is familiar working with as possible.

Kirchner has been in the NFL for 27 years. Prior to coming to Seattle, he served as a scout for eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He’s been apart of four Super Bowl rosters with the two franchises. He helped turn around the Panthers franchise after they finished 1-15, so he is incredibly experienced in rebuilding organizations.

Next Man Up Applies to the Front Office As Well

The Seattle Seahawks are no strangers to losing talent to other NFL franchises. Klint Kubiak also left this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, and the team had to find a new offensive coordinator in Brian Fleury. These types of situations are not new at all for experienced franchises like Seattle is.

It remains to be seen who the Seahawks are promoting to fill these front office roles. Knowing John Schneider, he probably knew that these moves were coming for a long time. These types of decisions are not made spontaneously, so there should be some announcements from the Seahawks in the near future about the development of their front office.

With minicamp now over, the Seahawks have some time to make key decisions before training camp begins in July. Seattle will want to make sure that they maintain their stability throughout the 2026 season given the turnover during this offseason.