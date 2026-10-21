Seahawks Reunite with 5th Year Former Michigan Linebacker

The Seattle Seahawks have a minor injury situation at linebacker: starter Drake Thomas and backup Chazz Surratt missed last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, leaving Ernest Jones IV to pair with Tyrice Knight behind the defensive line.

In the face of reduced options at the position, the Seahawks have decided to make an addition at the position.

On Wednesday it was announced that linebacker Josh Ross is expected to return to Seattle and re-sign with the team he spent the 2024 season with.

Seahawks Expected to Sign Josh Ross to Practice Squad

“The Seahawks are expected to sign LB Josh Ross to their practice squad, a source tells ESPN. Ross played for Mike Macdonald at Michigan and appeared in 10 games for Seattle in 2024. He returns as starting LB Drake Thomas and backup Chazz Surratt are dealing with injuries.” ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on Oct. 21.

Ross played in over half the season’s games in 2024 as a core special teamer, playing in up to 85% of the team’s special teams snaps during that period.

The 2022 undrafted free agent spent the earlier of half of that season in Baltimore operating in a similar role on special teams before being released by the AFC North side in mid-October.

Josh Ross Has Not Played a Game Since His Time in Seattle

After being cut in late August by the Seahawks the following season, Ross spent the latter part of the season on the Vikings‘ practice squad, with whom he remained with until August, when he was released during final cuts.

Now he joins the practice squad alongside former Bills LB Jimmy Ciarlo.

Although at this point there is not a very high probability of Ross seeing the field soon on defense, it is not impossible that Ross sees an elevation for his special teams nous, especially if Surratt and Thomas remain out.