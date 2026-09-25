Seahawks Star Suddenly Misses Practice With Injury Before Commanders Game

The Seattle Seahawks entered Thursday hoping to get healthier before their game against the Washington Commanders. Instead, one of their hottest defenders appeared on the injury report for the first time this week.

Starting safety Julian Love did not practice because of a calf injury, according to Seattle’s Thursday report. Love was not listed Wednesday. The team has not said when the issue arose or whether he will play Sunday.

That uncertainty lands at an awkward spot for Seattle. Fellow safety Ty Okada also missed Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury and has yet to play this season. Love, meanwhile, has intercepted a pass in each of the Seahawks’ first two games.

Julian Love’s Injury Interrupts a Strong Start

Love’s production has been hard to miss. He intercepted Drake Maye in Seattle’s season-opening win over New England, then picked off another pass in the Week 2 victory over Arizona.

His value runs deeper than the turnovers. After the Patriots game, coach Mike Macdonald praised Love for helping keep the secondary aligned while Rodney Thomas II started in Okada’s place.

“Julian played a dynamite game,” Macdonald said, according to Seahawks.com. The coach pointed to Love’s role in “making sure we’re in the right stuff and on the same page” alongside his own playmaking.

Love had six tackles, including two for loss, against New England. He also delivered a hit on tight end Hunter Henry that energized Seattle’s defense. Thomas played well beside him, but Macdonald’s assessment made clear how much the veteran safety contributes to the group’s communication.

Thursday’s absence does not establish that Love will miss the Commanders game. It does create a new question for Friday’s practice and final injury report—one Seattle did not have when the week began.

Seahawks Could Need Another Safety Answer Against Washington

Okada’s continuing absence already forced Seattle to adjust its safety rotation. Thomas started the first two games in his place, and the Seahawks added Thomas to the 53-man roster this week after using temporary practice-squad elevations for those appearances.

Nick Emmanwori offers another option. He returned from ankle surgery against Arizona, though he played only a handful of snaps as Seattle eased him back into game action. Emmanwori was a full participant in both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices, an encouraging step that does not yet tell us what workload he would have Sunday.

If Love cannot play, Seattle has Thomas on its roster and Emmanwori moving toward a larger role. Neither development makes Love easy to replace. His first two games showed the difference between having another available safety and having the defender who makes plays while helping the rest of the secondary get lined up.

Seattle’s Friday report should bring the first formal indication of Love’s chances to face Washington. For now, the Seahawks have a fresh calf injury to monitor at a position where they were already waiting on a starter.