Kenneth Walker Injury: Former Seahawks Back Gets Concerning Update

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been one of the NFL’s most productive players since joining the Kansas City Chiefs. But his first significant regular-season injury concern has arrived ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, November 13, that the Chiefs have officially listed Walker as questionable for Sunday’s matchup. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Walker is dealing with a groin injury.

Walker missed Friday’s practice after experiencing groin tightness earlier in the morning. Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated that the team would continue evaluating Walker’s condition ahead of the game.

For the Seahawks, the development adds another wrinkle to a decision that has drawn considerable criticism throughout the 2026 season.

Seattle allowed its Super Bowl LX MVP to leave in free agency, and Walker has responded with 872 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in just eight games.

However, his latest injury concern also draws attention to something the Seahawks emphasized during his four seasons in Seattle: managing his workload.

Kenneth Walker Injury Raises Questions About Chiefs Workload

Walker has been exceptional in Kansas City, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 109 rushing yards per game. His 872 rushing yards rank second in the NFL entering Week 11, behind only Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson.

But the Chiefs have also asked considerably more of Walker than the Seahawks typically did.

Through eight games, Walker has recorded 159 rushing attempts, an average of 19.9 per contest. During his final regular season in Seattle, he carried the ball 221 times across 17 games, averaging just 13.0 attempts.

That’s a roughly 53% increase in rushing attempts per game.

The difference reflects two distinct approaches to using the former Michigan State star.

Seattle frequently paired Walker with Zach Charbonnet, who handled substantial portions of the offense, including third-down and red-zone opportunities. The arrangement limited Walker’s individual workload but also helped keep both backs involved.

After Walker missed six games in 2024, Seattle carefully managed his recovery and workload entering the following season. He ultimately appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his NFL career.

Walker wanted a larger role, and Kansas City has given him exactly that.

His latest injury does not establish that the increased workload caused the problem. Groin tightness can develop for numerous reasons, and the Chiefs have not indicated that Walker faces a lengthy absence.

Nevertheless, the situation underscores a legitimate question about the sustainability of his expanded role over an entire NFL season.

Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker Decision Deserves Another Look

The Seahawks have faced considerable scrutiny for allowing Walker to leave, particularly after Kansas City signed him to a lucrative three-year contract.

As Heavy previously reported, criticism intensified following Walker’s explosive Chiefs debut against the Denver Broncos, when he rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

And that criticism wasn’t entirely misplaced. Seattle has struggled to replace his production, while Walker has emerged as one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

But there was always another side to the decision.

Walker missed games due to injuries in each of his first three NFL seasons. Seattle’s decision to pair him with Charbonnet reflected, at least in part, concerns about keeping its explosive running back healthy.

That approach became particularly important during the Seahawks’ championship season. When Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs, Walker stepped into a featured role and delivered a Super Bowl MVP performance.

Ultimately, Seattle chose not to commit the type of long-term money Kansas City offered, instead pursuing a more affordable backfield built around multiple contributors.

It’s far too early to declare the Seahawks right about Walker’s durability. One questionable designation doesn’t erase eight outstanding games, nor does it solve Seattle’s own rushing problems.

But Walker’s first regular-season injury concern with Kansas City does offer a reminder that the Seahawks weren’t necessarily wrong to be cautious about his workload.

Sunday’s game against Atlanta will provide the next indication of whether the concern is merely temporary or something the Chiefs will need to manage moving forward.