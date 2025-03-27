Seahawks Pushed Geno Smith Trade for $106 Million 4-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The Seattle Seahawks traded both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf this offseason, but the front office appears to have attempted to deal both former Pro Bowlers in a proposed mega-deal. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Seahawks had their eyes on a four-time Pro Bowler.

Prior to moving Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick, Seattle attempted to pry Maxx Crosby away from the franchise.

“Seattle proposed a deal that would send Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to Vegas for Crosby,” Breer wrote in a March 12, 2025, story titled, “Takeaways: Inside the Josh Allen and Maxx Crosby Deals.” “The Raiders rebuffed that interest, showing Crosby their resolve.”

Ultimately, the Seahawks dealt both veterans for draft picks instead of landing the star pass rusher. Breer previously reported further details on Seattle’s failed push for Crosby.

“The Seahawks opened trade discussions with the Raiders with this blockbuster proposal—Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to Vegas for Maxx Crosby,” Breer detailed in a March 7, message on X. “Vegas QUICKLY shot that down, and told Seattle that Crosby was not available. But talks continued, and led to Geno becoming a Raider.”



Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Signed a 3-Year, $106 Million Extension After Failed Seahawks Trade

Crosby is a four-time Pro Bowler who signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension this offseason that is slated to go through the 2029 season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald would likely have loved to have used Crosby as a chess piece on the defensive line.

Seattle not only pivoted away from Crosby but found potential solutions in an attempt to replace both Metcalf and Smith. The Seahawks dealt Smith and later signed Sam Darnold in free agency. Seattle also traded Metcalf and turned to former Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

Geno Smith & the Seahawks Could Not Agree on a Contract Extension

Time will tell if either of these pivots will lead to wins on the field. Seahawks general manager John Schneider revealed that Smith and the organization were not on the same page about a new contract extension.

“We made an offer, and we thought it was a strong offer,” Schneider said during his weekly radio show on March 13, with Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob.” “We wanted Geno to be here. You know, we had to be prepared if, obviously, they didn’t like the offer.

“There was no counter, so we just had to do what we always do, which is the best thing for the organization.”

The Seahawks Can Move on From QB Sam Darnold as Soon as 2026

While the Seahawks signed Darnold, the details of the quarterback’s contract indicate Seattle has the ability to move on from the signal-caller as soon as 2026. Darnold inked a three-year, $100 million contract with Seattle during NFL free agency, but the Seahawks have some insurance built into the deal.

“… If Darnold regresses in 2025, he could be released after only one season,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio detailed in a March 16, article titled, “Seahawks can escape Sam Darnold’s deal after one year, $37.5 million.” “And the Seahawks will be out only $37.5 million.

“With Geno Smith apparently looking for much more than $37.5 million per year on a new deal in Seattle, the strategic decision to pivot from Smith to Darnold makes sense — even if it ultimately puts the Seahawks back in the market for a quarterback a year from now.”