Seahawks Get Major Concern Over Replacing Kenneth Walker III

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL season as reigning Super Bowl champions. However, the team has a couple of concerns as they look to repeat, and one of the question marks is the running back room.

Kenneth Walker III left this offseason via free agency to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Zach Charbonnet will at least miss the early part of the 2026 season as he works his way back from a torn ACL injury.

As a result, the Seahawks’ running game has a lot of question marks, and it’s arguably the biggest concern that Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost has as she looks to see if anyone can emerge as RB1 during training camp and the preseason heading into Week 1.

“The Seahawks’ running back room is probably the single biggest question,” Rost said in a July 25 video from Seattle Sports. “Some people would say it’s a weakness, while others would say there are just unanswered questions heading into training camp. Last year, the guy who led that room in rushing yards and forced missed tackles, Kenneth Walker III, is gone…

“Zach Charbonnet had a career high in touchdowns, and that was really something to behold. The way he was used in the red zone was great. I don’t know when he’s coming back this year. It certainly won’t be in Week 1.

“They added Emanuel Wilson from the Packers. They really like George Holani, who was the third-string guy last year. Kenny McIntosh, by the way, is starting training camp on the PUP list, so he isn’t out there practicing right away. There are a lot of unanswered questions, but there’s also some intrigue. And chief among those intriguing players for me is Jadarian Price.”

Jadarian Price Will Have to Rise to the Occasion

Meanwhile, Rost’s co-host Michael Bumpus kept his comments short and focused on Price, who, as a first-round pick, will need to show right away that he can carry the workload in the short term until Charbonnet returns.

“Jadarian has a lot of pressure and high expectations,” Bumpus said in the same video. “You drafted this man in the first round for a reason because you needed a No. 1 running back. Hopefully, he can be that guy.”

Seahawks’ Jadarian Price Ready for Heavy Workload

While Rost is expressing the questions or concerns she has for the running back room for the 2026 season, Jadarian Price is confident that he can answer the call if the Seahawks decide to give him a heavy workload to start the campaign.

“I’m ready,” Price said in an interview with NFL Network on July 21. “This is everything I’ve been asking for since I started playing football. Now that I’m part of a great team with a great offensive line and a great offensive group led by the offensive coordinator and Sam [Darnold], it’s a great situation to be in.

“I’m super blessed to be a part of it, but I’m ready for any challenge that comes my way. Whether it ends up being 30 carries a game or 15, I’m ready for it.”

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner. Meanwhile, in the passing game, Price caught six passes on seven targets for 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.