Seahawks Urged to Target 6-Foot-7 Super Bowl Champion as Bargain Free Agent

Quite a few NFL pundits have high hopes for fifth-round rookie guard Beau Stephens with the Seattle Seahawks. But Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton doesn’t appear to be one of them, as Moton named the Seahawks one of two potential suitors for veteran guard Mekhi Becton.

The BR analyst included Becton on his list of seven bargain free agents still available this July.

“Although Becton started in 14 of 15 outings with the Chargers, he battled knee and hand injuries that may have affected his performances. The 6’7″, 363-pound guard also suffered a concussion last year. Los Angeles released him before free agency in March,” wrote Moton.

“Becton has an extensive injury history that dates back to his four-year stint with the New York Jets. Yet when healthy, the massive interior lineman can be an asset to a team that needs insurance for an underperforming starter or intends to feature a downhill ground attack in the upcoming campaign.”

Becton began his career as a highly regarded left tackle. Despite his 6-foot-7, 363-pound frame, he started the past two seasons at guard for the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

Becton won the Super Bowl as a 15-game starter for the Eagles during the 2024 campaign.