Mike Macdonald Gets Clear Statement After Seahawks Beat Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks lost Sam Darnold after one series because of a hip injury that initially had the team list him as questionable, then rule him out of the game. With Drew Lock taking over, head coach Mike Macdonald put on a defensive masterclass against the New England Patriots.

Although the Seahawks defense gave up a first-half touchdown, it didn’t let the game get out of hand. Moreover, the Seattle defense recorded three sacks and picked off Patriots QB Drake Maye three times, all in the fourth quarter.

Much like Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks defense made life challenging for Drake Maye. After the win, former wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh didn’t hold back his thoughts on Macdonald’s defensive masterclass in the 13-10 win by Seattle over New England.

“No A.J. Brown, no TreVeyon Henderson, and those are their two game breakers,” Houshmandzadeh said on the Sept. 9 edition of “Speakeasy.” “Those are the two guys that can make something out of nothing. And so without those guys, it’s tough, and we saw that. But you got Mike Macdonald, man. Defensively, he’s the s–t.

“He plays that match defense, and guys really know what they’re doing. So he’s doing a great job, and the assistant coaches are doing a great job of teaching the guys when we’re matching, what we’re matching, and how we pass things off. They just do a really good job of understanding what he wants.”

Mike Macdonald on Seahawks’ Performance Against Patriots

Macdonald didn’t focus on his playcalling when talking to the media; he focused on his team, noting that the group responded after challenging moments such as not scoring in the first half or taking 10 penalties for 98 yards.

“I actually think I want to give our team a lot of credit because things weren’t really going our way going into the half,” Macdonald told reporters. “We didn’t panic; we still liked our plan [and] we didn’t need to change what we were doing or anything like that. We just wanted to stick to what we were doing.

“I think the guys were just really excited to go back out there and play, which was really a tribute to our leadership, our coaches, our communications, the staff. So I was pleased with that process.”

The Seattle defense would limit the Patriots offense to 277 total yards and 168 passing yards. Moreover, New England would only average 4.1 yards per play against the Seahawks.

Drake Maye on Key Interception Against Seattle

Meanwhile, Maye responded to the crucial interception that led to the Seahawks securing the win. All the Patriots QB needed to do was not turn the ball over and the game would likely go to overtime as a field goal would at the very least level it 13-13 if they could secure a touchdown.

Nonetheless, Maye threw the interception and gave a candid response when talking about that crucial turnover.

“It was something where we had a certain protection on,” Maye told reporters after the game about his decision-making process before the interception from Jobe. “We were cutting and trying to get rid of it, and realized Mack [Hollins] was back there in the back and didn’t put enough on it to get it out.

“It was just unacceptable. We had a chance to send it to overtime at the worst, and the only thing you could do was turn the ball over. That’s what I did.”