Seahawks Part Ways With Hard Knocks Fan Favorite Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks have parted ways with one of the feel-good stories from their 2026 training camp.

Seattle waived wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. on Saturday, October 24, just one day before its Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The move ends Foster’s stint on the active roster less than two months after he became a fan favorite during HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

The Seahawks announced the transaction Saturday, explaining that Foster was waived to make room for offensive guard Anthony Bradford, who was activated from injured reserve.

Seattle also elevated linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and defensive back Trevon Diggs from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game.

Montorie Foster Jr.’s Seahawks Journey Takes Unexpected Turn

Foster’s release marks a disappointing development for a player whose journey to the NFL captured the attention of Seahawks fans throughout the summer.

After initially signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2025, Foster saw his first opportunity derailed by injury. He returned home, worked as a substitute teacher and earned his real estate license before getting another chance with the Seahawks.

His comeback became a featured storyline on “Hard Knocks,” particularly as he battled to make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Foster backed up the television attention with a productive preseason, catching seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown across three exhibition games.

That performance helped him survive Seattle’s final roster cuts on August 30, a development Heavy covered at the time.

The season finale of “Hard Knocks” featured Foster’s emotional phone call to his parents after learning he had made the team.

His regular-season opportunities, however, were limited.

Foster appeared in Seattle’s Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots, playing six special teams snaps. He had been a healthy scratch since Week 2, according to RotoWire.

The 25-year-old will now be subject to the NFL’s waiver process. If he goes unclaimed, he can become a free agent and pursue another opportunity.

Seahawks Activate Anthony Bradford Before Chiefs Game

While Foster’s departure closes one chapter, the corresponding roster move gives Seattle an experienced offensive lineman back ahead of an important matchup.

The Seahawks activated Anthony Bradford from injured reserve after the fourth-year guard missed five consecutive games.

Bradford last played in Seattle’s Week 1 victory over New England before knee and hip injuries sidelined him. The Seahawks designated him to return to practice earlier this week, opening the door for Saturday’s activation.

A fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bradford has appeared in 43 career games with 39 starts. He started all 17 games during the 2025 season.

His return gives Seattle another experienced option along an offensive line that has struggled to protect quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks have allowed 16 sacks through their first six games, making Bradford’s availability particularly relevant ahead of a matchup with Kansas City.

Seahawks Elevate Trevon Diggs, Jimmy Ciarlo for Chiefs Matchup

Seattle’s Saturday roster activity extended beyond Foster and Bradford.

The Seahawks also elevated defensive back Trevon Diggs and linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Diggs has appeared in three games for Seattle this season. His elevation comes just one day after the Seahawks released the former Pro Bowl cornerback from the active roster and signed him back to the practice squad.

Ciarlo, meanwhile, made his Seahawks debut in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Both elevations provide additional defensive personnel options as Seattle prepares to face Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Chiefs.

The Seahawks enter Sunday’s matchup looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The latest moves bring additional experience back to the offensive line and reinforce the defensive depth chart, but they also come at the expense of one of the team’s most recognizable training camp success stories.