Seahawks ‘Expected’ To Make A Move For Pro Bowl QB After Blockbuster Trade Shakeup

The Seattle Seahawks rocked the NFL world when they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday afternoon.

Getting a third round pick in return for a 34 year old veteran, particularly one whose future was already somewhat rocky with the organization, is certainly good business by Seattle.

However, it does leave the team with a conundrum; notably, what will they do at quarterback without their 2 x Pro Bowler, in Geno Smith.

Although they do still have Sam Howell on the roster; who showed considerable ability during his single-season starting stint with the Washington Commanders in 2023; the Seahawks will likely look to bring in a bona fide starting quarterback through either free agency or the draft next month.

And per Ian Rapoport, who originally broke the news about the Smith trade, believes that Seattle are expected to pursue the most coveted quarterback this coming free agency period – Sam Darnold.

The #Seahawks and Geno Smith had contract talks but could not make progress. Now, he heads to the #Raiders. Meanwhile, Seattle is expected to explore Sam Darnold, among others. https://t.co/cw0ne4McZE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

One of Sam Darnold’s hottest pursuers, according to rumors around the league; the Las Vegas Raiders were expected to either go big for the former #3 overall pick or make a run at one of the two highly-regarded incoming rookie QBs, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Going instead for a short-term, mid-level guy in Smith – whose contract is up at the end of the 2025 season – gives the Raiders a baseline floor at quarterback whilst maintaining flexibility for future planning, including still selecting one of the top signal callers in this year’s draft.

Seahawks Take A Gamble On Franchise Quarterback Future

For the Seahawks, this represents a demonstrable shift to move away from the continuously above-average-but-never-great status quo.

The organization has had just one year in which they finished with a top-10 pick in the draft since the 2000s, 2021; although they had previously traded away that pick to the New York Jets in part of the deal for safety, Jamal Adams; and have not been able to be in position to select a top quarterback in the draft since Russell Wilson‘s departure in 2022.

With Smith reunited with his former head coach, Pete Carroll, the team can now lay the groundwork to become legitimate contenders in 2025 and beyond with a fresh start at the most important position.

Would Sam Darnold Be A Big Upgrade Over Geno Smith?

“Big” upgrade might be pushing it, but being seven years younger with a bigger arm and a slightly less interception prone certainly counts for something.

Side by side, the two QBs stats are not vastly different; yet a crucial area of discrepancy comes in the form of Darnold’s 35 passing touchdowns to Smith’s 21. And, of course, Darnold’s 14 wins to Smith’s 10.

Smith was set to count for $25 million against the cap in 2025. Many expect the former Jet to get an offer to say with the Minnesota Vikings in the $25-30 million range, so it is safe to say that ones coming in from other teams would likely be in the $35 million/year range.

After just one year of regular, starting-quality play, there are those that are skeptical about Sam Darnold’s ability to replicate his form on a consistent basis. But if the team is to hit the high notes and push on from the 9-8 & 10-7 seasons, they will have to make a swing for the fences at some point.