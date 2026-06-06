Seahawks Get Warning on Potential ‘Counter Move’ for Myles Garrett-Rams Trade

There’s been a growing debate among NFL pundits this week whether or not the Seattle Seahawks should make a blockbuster move this offseason to match the Los Angeles Rams acquiring Myles Garrett on June 1.

But Seahawks podcast host Brian Nemhauser argued it’s a moot point. That’s because there’s isn’t a move the team can make to match getting Garrett.

“There is not a counter to acquiring the best football player in the NFL,” said Nemhauser on The Seahawks Collective on June 5. “The best defensive player in the NFL.

“I think Myles Garrett arguably is the best player in the entire league, regardless of position. He’s an alien.”

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on June 1. Los Angeles received Garrett while the Rams agreed to send edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks to Cleveland.

Those three picks will be a 2027 first-rounder, 2028 second-rounder and 2029 third-round selection.

The 2029 third-rounder is conditional and could even become another first-round pick.

Rams Make Ultimately All-In Move for Myles Garrett

Nemhauser uttered the cruel reality the Seahawks find themselves in with the Rams getting Garrett. That is, with the Garrett trade, the Rams made the top move of the offseason.

One could argue the Rams gave up too much for Garrett. But there wasn’t another move this offseason that makes another team so much better on paper.

And there’s nothing left in free agency or another trade the Seahawks, or another team, could make to beat the Garrett trade. That’s what happens when an organization acquires a 2-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Last year alone, Garrett won that award for the second time and broke the NFL’s single-season sack record. He also had a league-high 33 tackles for loss with a career-high 39 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Garrett has amassed at least 10 sacks in eight straight seasons. He has made first-team All Pro in five of the past six seasons as well. During the season where he didn’t, he earned a second-team All-Pro nomination.

There isn’t another player like him — at least over the past couple seasons. That’s why Nemhauser called him an alien.

Will Seahawks Try to Make Their Own Blockbuster Move?

Seattle might not be able to match the Garrett trade. But that doesn’t mean the Seahawks couldn’t try with another blockbuster deal.

At the very least, pundits are going to argue they should. Those pundits will then proceed to propose which targets they should have.

Over the first week since the Garrett deal, pundits have speculated about potential offensive and defensive additions for the Seahawks. One of the more obvious possible targets is defensive end Maxx Crosby.

For one, he’s another edge rusher like Garrett, and he would fill a void in Seattle. Crosby has also already been traded this offseason but the Baltimore Ravens nullified the deal.

On offense, the Seahawks could use a pass-catching tight end or a running back. That is, if the running back moved the needle enough to play in front of rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price and free agent signee Emanuel Wilson.

An upgrade at guard is another possibility.

If the price is right, the Seahawks could pursue any of those moves. But it’s pretty evident nothing is going to bring the headlines the Garrett trade did.