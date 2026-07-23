Seahawks Get New Devon Witherspoon Contract Update From Insider

One of the main storylines for the Seattle Seahawks as they enter the 2026 NFL season as defending Super Bowl champions is the contract situation with cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

This offseason, the Seahawks have signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Derick Hall to contract extensions. Meanwhile, Witherspoon still has two more seasons under contract with Seattle, but both sides appear to be working to get a deal done.

Last season with the Seahawks, Witherspoon played 720 total snaps, earning an 89.9 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he recorded one interception, broke up 4 passes in coverage, allowed a 99.8 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and surrendered 46 receptions in coverage.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon also contributed 54 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations. Nonetheless, with this production, the Seahawks cornerback is looking to become one of, if not the highest-paid player at his position.

In a July 22 appearance on “Good Morning Football,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the contract extension situation.

“My understanding is the Seahawks and Devon Witherspoon have been in intense negotiations for the last several months on a deal that will almost certainly make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL,” Rapoport said. “It’s expected to be worth around $31 million per year in new money.

“A deal averaging $32 million per year would set a new benchmark for Devon Witherspoon. I would be very surprised if the deal doesn’t end up around that number for the Seahawks’ star cornerback.”

Insider on What’s Left to Get Devon Witherspoon Extended

Moreover, Rapoport shared what’s left for the two sides to get a deal done and have Witherspoon be the latest Seahawk to get a contract extension as a reward for his efforts in helping the team win a Super Bowl last season.

“It’s really just a matter of the two sides agreeing on a number and getting this deal done,” Rapoport added. “The Seahawks have made an extraordinary effort to make this happen. We’ll see if Devon Witherspoon ends up accepting and if the two sides come together to finalize the deal.”

Seahawks Should Make Devon Witherspoon Highest-Paid CB

Witherspoon being the highest-paid cornerback in the league is something Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports believes that general manager John Schneider should be willing to do with the 25-year-old.

“If you watch him play, I remember two years ago, he danced his way around a block,” Wyman said in a June 27 video on the Seattle Sports’ YouTube channel. “The receiver could not block him because he is always a moving target. And he ends up making a tackle for a loss on some kind of speed option.

“You see him make all kinds of big hits that you would not think he would make because he is only 180 pounds. And then you see him time blitzes and he just gets the game. So I just think that they would be crazy not to. I think he is the best corner in the league, and I think the Seahawks should pay him that way, and I do not think he should take any kind of hometown discount.”