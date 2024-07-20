Seahawks Could Cut QB Geno Smith in Favor of ‘Younger Option’: Insider

The Seattle Seahawks have made it clear that Geno Smith is the team’s starting quarterback this season, but the Pro Bowler’s future beyond 2024 remains murky. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar believes Smith is entering a make or break season with Pete Carroll no longer as the Seahawks head coach. If Seattle moves on from Smith in 2025, the Seahawks insider suggested that Sam Howell or another “younger” quarterback could take over the offense.

“This feels like a make-or-break year for Geno Smith, who turns 34 in October and has a 2025 cap hit of $38.5 million, projected to account for nearly 15 percent of the salary cap,” Dugar detailed in a July 17, 2024, story titled, “Seattle Seahawks roster breakdown: One thought on Geno Smith and every position group.” “Smith played well in 2022, and although he wasn’t as statistically productive in 2023, there’s reason to believe he’s still a starting-caliber quarterback.

“He’ll need to prove it to this new coaching staff, though, because between age and price tag, something seemingly has to budge next season, meaning it’s likely Smith will either prove he’s more than a stopgap and be signed to a reworked deal, or he will be released in favor of someone like Sam Howell or another, younger option.”

Let’s explore the details of Smith’s contract and whether this could be a viable option for Seattle.

The Seahawks Could Explore Potential Trades for QB Geno Smith Next Offseason

Smith still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $75 million contract. The quarterback is slated to have a $26.4 million cap hit this season, but this number jumps up to $38.5 million in 2025.

By releasing Smith next offseason, the Seahawks would incur a $13.5 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac. We already saw general manager John Schneider be willing to take on a much bigger cap hit by trading Russell Wilson in 2022.

Speaking of trades, Seattle would be wise to explore Smith’s potential market before releasing the two-time Pro Bowler for nothing. We just saw Kirk Cousins land a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons while coming off a season-ending ACL injury.

Despite Smith seemingly entering each season with doubt about his future in the Pacific Northwest, the veteran has put together a solid resume since taking over as the Seahawks QB1. Smith earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nominations and received an 82.9 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play last season. Assuming Smith has another solid season, it is hard to imagine the quarterback would not have some sort of a trade market.

New Seahawks QB Sam Howell Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a Team-Friendly $4 Million Rookie Contract

The question for head coach Mike Macdonald is not whether Smith can be a starting NFL quarterback. Smith needs to prove to the front office and coaching staff that the quarterback can be the starter on a contender.

Seattle has some insurance behind Smith after acquiring Howell from the Washington Commanders this spring. Howell still has two seasons remaining on a team-friendly four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

The Seahawks could also look towards the 2025 NFL draft for their quarterback of the future. For now, Smith survived another offseason without the Seahawks landing a clear quarterback replacement. Smith enters 2024 with every opportunity to prove he can be the quarterback of the future under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.