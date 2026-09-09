NFL Analyst Turns Heads With Bold Seahawks Super Bowl Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks are set to kick off the 2026 campaign with a Super Bowl LX rematch against the New England Patriots on Wednesday night. As the reigning champions, the Seahawks are unsurprisingly favored to win this game, but they are going to face a tall task when it comes to taking down a motivated Patriots team.

There’s been a lot of chatter about the moves other teams have made in an effort to dethrone Seattle, and in a sense, that’s resulted in this team being overlooked when it comes to the discussion of Super Bowl champions. If you ask NFL analyst Kyle Brandt, though, that shouldn’t be the case, as he believes the Seahawks will win their second-straight Super Bowl when all is said and done this season.

Seahawks Predicted to Win Super Bowl LXI

Teams are always going to experience some turnover during the offseason, but for the most part, the Seahawks are going to field a similar squad to the one we just saw last year. Of course, everyone has been looking for ways to break down Seattle’s game plan on both offense and defense, so it is going to have to be innovative in an effort to stay ahead of the curve.

The Patriots are a perfect example of what the Seahawks are going to have to deal with in 2026. After getting battered in Super Bowl LX, New England loaded up on offense, adding A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs to its wide receiver corps, while also reinforcing its offensive line. This unit was one of the best in the league last season, but it will be even better this year, and it will pose a big challenge for Seattle right from the get-go.

And yet, this Seahawks team still features a boatload of talent. Sure, it is playing in the ultra-competitive NFC West division, but Seattle is the reigning champion until proven otherwise. While other teams (particularly their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams) are drawing quite a few Super Bowl predictions, Brandt recently claimed that he believes the ‘Hawks will manage to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

“Kyle Brandt believes the Seahawks will be back-to-back Super Bowl champions,” Good Morning Football shared in a post on X.

Seahawks Still Face Sky-High Expectations in 2026

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 25: Head coach Mike MacDonald of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Repeating as a champion in the NFL is tough. Not only do the Seahawks have a massive target on their back now, but they will also be facing a tougher slate of opponents who will be intent on throwing their best punch. In a way, though, playing in the NFC West has prepared Seattle for what it’s about to face, which is why suggesting it can win another title isn’t exactly a stretch.

The Seahawks are going to find out right away where they stack up against one of the other top teams in the league when they face off against the Patriots on Wednesday night. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET, and all eyes are going to be on Seattle to see if it can get its Super Bowl defense off to a strong start.