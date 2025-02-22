Hi, Subscriber

Seahawks Predicted to Land Highly Touted 4,000-Yard QB to Replace Geno Smith

Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks face a decision on Geno Smith's future.

The Seattle Seahawks face plenty of decisions this NFL offseason, including how to move forward at quarterback. Geno Smith still has one season remaining on a three-year, $75 million contract.

Yet, Smith already approached the Seahawks last offseason about a potential boost in pay. At the very least, Smith will be in the market for a new contract in 2026.

Not everyone is convinced Smith is Seattle’s quarterback of the future. Pro Football Focus’ Josh Liskiewitz has the Seahawks taking Ole Miss Rebels standout quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 18 overall pick in a February 4, 2025, NFL mock draft.

“This would be an ideal landing spot for Jaxson Dart, as he wouldn’t be rushed into action with Geno Smith still the starter for 2025,” Liskiewitz wrote in a story titled, “Seattle Seahawks 7-round mock draft: Seattle plans for life without Geno Smith.”

Let’s dive into Dart’s fit as a potential successor for Smith in Seattle.

NFL Draft 2025: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Threw for a Career-High 4,279 Yards in 2024

Dart threw for a career-high 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 69.3% of his passes in 2024. The signal-caller also added 495 rushing yards and 3 TDs on the ground. Dart grabbed the attention of NFL teams during an impressive Senior Bowl week, moving into the first-round conversation.

“Just wrapped up two tapes on Jaxson Dart (LSU, SC ‘24). Neither were great stat-line gms and LSU was a loss, but a LOT of positive takeaways,” The Ringer’s Todd McShay said in a January 24, message on X.

“His natural ball placement is underrated and he shows a lot of awareness on certain throws. Really excited to share more throughout Senior Bowl week, but don’t be surprised if Dart winds up as QB3 in this class!”

Jaxson Dart Predicted to Replace Geno Smith as Next Seahawks QB


Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been the consensus top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. It remains to be seen if Dart can gain ground on either signal-caller in the coming months.

“Dart excelled on intermediate throws (10-19 yards downfield), earning the nation’s highest passing grade (94.2) and the second-best NFL passer rating (133.8) in 2024,” Josh Liskiewitz added. “His ability to attack the middle of the field would make him a strong long-term option for this offense.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Geno Smith: ‘He’s Our Quarterback’

At least publicly, the Seahawks have continued to back Smith as the franchise’s long-term solution at the position. Heading into the NFL offseason, head coach Mike Macdonald expressed a desire for the franchise to move forward with Smith as the team’s QB1.

“I don’t understand the conversation,” Macdonald told Fox 13 Seattle during a February 7, interview. “It’s pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He’s our quarterback. We love him. Can’t wait to go to work with him.

“We’ve had a lot of non-football conversations – to keep it legal – over the last month or so. And I know he’s really excited about [new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak] taking over. This guy, yeah, he’s a great player, man. And we can win a championship with Geno Smith. We really believe that and can’t wait to get back to work with him.”

