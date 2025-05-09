Struggling NFL Team Surprisingly Cuts Ties With Ex-Seahawks $95 Million Star

One former Seattle Seahawks star is in search of a new home after the Carolina Panthers made a string of roster cuts. If the former No. 1 pick signs with a new team, it would mark his seventh team in 12 NFL seasons.

Jadeveon Clowney’s time with the Seahawks was memorable, even if it was brief. Clowney is likely best remembered by Seahawks fans for a lengthy standoff with the Seahawks front office during the 2020 offseason.

The star pass rusher was in search of a new lucrative contract, one that did not come from Seattle or any team since Clowney bolted to the Tennessee Titans in 2020. Carolina is cutting ties with Clowney, meaning the star pass rusher is once again on the move. The Panthers finished 5-12 during the 2024 season.



My understanding on Jadeveon Clowney and the Seahawks based on what I've been told over the last few days and months: Clowney turned down $15M from Seattle months ago. That's the max value of his deal with Tennessee (per @AdamSchefter) should he hit all of his incentives (cont). — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 7, 2020

“The Panthers are releasing Jadeveon Clowney, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed in a May 8, 2025, message on X.



Jadeveon Clowney Has Earned More Than $95 Million During His NFL Career

Clowney has played for four teams since leaving the Seahawks. The Cleveland Browns were the lone team who Clowney played for in back-to-back seasons. After stops with the Titans, Browns and Baltimore Ravens, Clowney inked a two-year, $20 million contract with the Panthers.

Despite becoming a bit of a journeyman, Clowney has still earned more than $95 million during his NFL career, per Spotrac. Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler with his strength being getting to the quarterback, even if his sack numbers do not always reflect this reality.

The star defender posted 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 14 starts for the Panthers during the 2024 season.

Could the Seahawks Make Another Run at Jadeveon Clowney?

Throughout the ongoing saga of Clowney’s negotiations in 2020, general manager John Schneider emphasized the team’s desire to re-sign the pass rusher. Could the Seahawks make another run at the pass rusher now that the star’s value has declined?

“He came in, did a great job for us,” Schneider said in April 2020, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “We made an effort to re-sign him. We’d still — the door is not closed, but we couldn’t wait any longer. We had to conduct business, and so he knew that.

“Everything was real cordial. He’s a great guy, represented by a great guy. I go all the way back to Brett Favre (in Green Bay) with his representative, Bus Cook. We’ve had great conversations. He just is going to kind of feel his way through this odd process, and we’ll see where that goes.”

The Las Vegas Raiders Could Be a Team to Watch for Jadeveon Clowney Given His Connection to Pete Carroll

Seattle already made a major addition this offseason by signing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, so there are likely better fits for Clowney. Another team worth watching is the Las Vegas Raiders given Clowney’s connection to Pete Carroll.

“Our offers and stuff early on didn’t look attractive to him because he had his mind set elsewhere,” Carroll noted in September 2020, per Bleacher Report. “I don’t know. It was just a pretty normal process, but he just wasn’t ready to make a call early on.”