Seahawks Land Ex-Chiefs Receiver & Make Quick Cut Ahead of Pats Game

The Seattle Seahawks added wide receiver Ty Scott ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. To make room for Scott, the Seahawks cut linebacker Michael Barrett.

The team just acquired Barrett weeks ago as the Seahawks traded veteran corner Michael Jackson to the Carolina Panthers in an August 22, 2024, deal. Ultimately, Barrett’s stay in Seattle proved to be short.

Scott was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft. The playmaker had several brief stints with Kansas City throughout last offseason but was unable to make the team’s final roster.

Seattle signed Scott in July, but the wideout did not initially make the 53-man roster as the Hawks cut the wideout on August 27. Now, Scott gets another opportunity in the Pacific Northwest.

New Seahawks WR Ty Scott Is Coming Off a Standout UFL Season

What can fans expect from Scott? Admittedly, Scott faces an uphill battle to be a key contributor in a crowded receiver room.

Yet, Scott is coming off a standout season in the UFL as the DC Defenders top receiver. Scott notched 25 catches for 418 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Seahawks Are 3-Point Favorites Versus the Patriots

The Seahawks are 3-point favorites versus the Patriots in Week 2. Seattle opened as a 3.5-point favorite, but the line is slowly moving towards the Pats.

Both of these teams enter this matchup 1-0 as New England was able to pull off an upset victory versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Jacoby Brissett is expected to once again get the start at quarterback for the Pats as the franchise continues to bring along rookie Drake Maye slowly.

For the Seahawks, the team’s offensive line will need to improve upon it’s shaky performance in the season opener for Seattle to emerge 2-0.