Pete Carroll Meeting Mike Macdonald Amid Seahawks Skid Is Turning Heads

Seattle Seahawks fans are buzzing about head coach Mike Macdonald being spotted with Pete Carroll. General manager John Schneider was also with the two coaches. The trio met up during the Rain City Showcase, an NBA exhibition game at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

The event took place on October 11, 2024, one night after the Seahawks’ blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Carroll was seen chatting with Macdonald in the viral video, but there is no audio of the interaction. The video shows Schneider taking a selfie alongside Macdonald and Carroll.

Macdonald’s Seahawks are in a three-game losing skid heading into the team’s Week 7 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons. A lot of fans were saying similar things about Carroll’s interaction with Macdonald.

“I miss Pete. A lot,” One fan said.

“SPECIAL ADVISOR!!! SPECIAL ADVISOR!!!” Another person remarked.

Pete Carroll Is Attempting to Keep His Distance From the Seahawks

Carroll has been mostly quiet since the Seahawks opted to fire the legendary coach on January 10. During an interview with KJR Seattle’s Dave “Softy” Mahler and Doug Baldwin, Carroll revealed that he is attempting to keep his distance from Macdonald and the team’s current coaching staff. Carroll also noted that he has no desire to return to the sideline at the moment.

“I could coach tomorrow,” Carroll said in the August 20 interview. “I’m physically in the best shape I’ve been in in a long time. I’m ready to do all the activities I’m doing and feeling really good about it.

“I could [coach], but I’m not really desiring it at this point. This isn’t the coaching [hiring] season. We’ll see what happens. I’m not really waiting on it at all. I’m going ahead. I’ve got other things that I want to do that I’m excited about.”

Pete Carroll Received a Strong Reaction From Seattle Fans

It looks like the Super Bowl winning coach is still plenty popular in the Pacific Northwest. The crowd in attendance at the former home of the Seattle SuperSonics gave Carroll a loud response when the coach was shown on the video screen.

“Pete Carroll is at Climate Pledge tonight and may have received the loudest cheer of any non-Sonics shown on the video screens,” The Seattle Times’ Tim Booth explained in an October 12 message on X.



Where Is Pete Carroll?



When Seattle initially moved on from Carroll, the team announced that the longtime coach would move into an advisery role. Yet, Carroll is noticeably absent from the Seahawks staff directory.

There is no sign that Carroll ever became an adviser for the team. What has Carroll been up to since the Seahawks moved in a different direction? Carroll has been spending more time with his family and pursuing other interests.

“Really, it’s the giving part of it that’s become even more true to my heart,” Carroll explained during an August 27,podcast interview on “Y-Option: College Football with Yogi Roth.” I want to give in every way that I can. So, that’s what this time is for, I think.

“It’s to get thoughts collected, ideas and creative opportunities connected so that we can really do some amazing things. So, all of that is kind of driving what I’m doing day to day now.”

Seahawks fans are hoping that Carroll was able to offer Macdonald some advice that can stop the team’s losing streak.