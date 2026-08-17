Seahawks Make Move for Ex-Packers 6-Foot-2 Playmaker Days After Loss vs. Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks are having a busy start to the week as the franchise announced six roster moves ahead of the team’s second preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Seattle is cutting ties with two running backs following the franchise’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Additionally, the Seahawks signed two new playmakers amid a bevy of roster moves. Seattle signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Julian Hicks.

“Hicks, who went undrafted out Albany in 2024, signed with the Packers and spent his rookie season on the practice squad, then re-signed with the Packers, spending training camp and the preseason with Green Bay last year,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote in an August 17, story titled, “Seahawks Sign LB Power Echols, RB Anthony Hankerson & WR Julian Hicks.”

Let’s dive into the latest Seahawks roster moves.

Seahawks News: Seattle Cut Ties With 2 Playmakers Amid 6 Roster Moves

The Seahawks also added running back Anthony Hankerson after his recent workout with the team. Seattle is adding an intriguing running back who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Oregon State.

Additionally, the Seahawks added linebacker Power Echols. To make room for the Seahawks’ three new players, the team released a pair of running backs in T.J. Harden and Justin Jones.

Seattle also placed cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on injured reserve amid the moves.

Seahawks Rumors: WR Montorie Foster Is Flashing But Faces Tall Task to Avoid Being Cut, Says Insider

Hicks joins a loaded wide receiver group and faces a tall task in making the final roster. The wideout offers good size at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson outlined why even though wideout Montorie Foster Jr. has continued to flash, the team’s wide receiver depth is going to make it challenging for new additions to make the 53-man roster.

“It’ll be tough for Foster to make Seattle’s 53-man roster,” Henderson wrote on August 16. “Tory Horton is healthy and one of the league’s more overqualified No. 4 receivers behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.

“The Seahawks gave Jake Bobo a two-year, $5.5 million deal, so he’s making the team. Even if they keep a sixth receiver, Cody White would also be in play for that spot,” Henderson added.

“But based on the frequency with which he’s made plays, Foster looks like someone the Seahawks would at least like to keep on their practice squad, if they can get him there.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: ‘Our Operation Is Not Up to Par’

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is looking for a much better outing during the team’s second preseason game versus the Titans. Macdonald was candid about the team’s struggles after the preseason opener against Dallas.

“But right now, our process needs to improve,” Macdonald told reporters on August 15. “That’s really the biggest takeaway, is really in both phases, on offense and defense, our operation is not up to par and how we’re finishing plays is not up to par.

“So, that’ll be a focus moving forward, but it’s good to know. I’m glad we know now on the things we need to be able to do to take our team to the next level. And we have a great opportunity to go figure it out.”