Seahawks Predicted to Cut Ties With ‘Stalwart’ Super Bowl Champ 30-Game Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks are running out of time to finalize the team’s 53-man roster ahead of the Sunday, August 30, deadline. One of the positions to watch is wide receiver where the team is dealing with multiple injuries.

Even with Jake Bobo sidelined for the entire season, there are more capable NFL wideouts on the Seahawks current roster than there are available spots. Tory Horton is dealing with a mysterious injury that complicates Seattle’s decision.

The Seahawks will likely be forced to cut multiple receivers who have impressed at different times.

One of these players to watch is veteran Cody White, who was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run. White is a wide receiver who is best known for his presence on special teams.

Yet, White may be on the outside looking in when it comes to making the final roster. ESPN’s Brady Henderson projects White will be among the notable roster cuts.

Let’s dive into the latest Seahawks rumors.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Predicted to Cut Ties With WR Cody White

The analyst predicts that Seattle will only keep five wide receivers on the roster. Henderson projects the following wideouts will make the 53-man team: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton and Montorie Foster Jr.

This makes White among the projected cuts despite the playmaker’s special teams prowess.

“Jake Bobo’s season-ending knee injury opens up a spot, and in this projection, Foster wins it while Cody White begins the season on the practice squad,” Henderson wrote on August 24. “Horton was having an excellent camp before suffering an injury that has kept him out for over a week.

“It does not appear serious, but his durability remains a big question mark. The guess here is that rookie sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr. starts the season on the practice squad and gets called up for gamedays early on.”

The Emergence of Seahawks WR Montorie Foster Jr. Will Likely Force Difficult Cut

The emergence of Foster will make it challenging for White and other Seahawks receivers to make the final roster. White could still find himself back on the Seahawks practice squad even if the wideout is released.

The challenge for Seattle is once White and other notable players are released, the franchise risks another team claiming veterans on waivers. It will be worth watching who Seattle is willing to risk losing as more roster cuts are announced.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Labeled WR Cody White as a ‘Special Teams Stalwart’

White has played in 30 games during his previous four NFL seasons, including 10 contests amid the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run. Last September, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald labeled White as a “special teams stalwart.”

“… He’s another guy that’s earned his opportunity,” Macdonald said at the time, per Seahawks.com. “It’s a great lesson for young guys how important special teams are to the equation.

“At the end of the day, you can’t dress everybody, and he’s earned that right to be a special teams stalwart for us and when asked upon on offense, he’s produced.”