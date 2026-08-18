Seahawks Dealt More Unfortunate News 22 Days Before NFL Season Starts vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with multiple injuries as the start of the NFL season is fast approaching. Unfortunately, the Seahawks revealed a new injury to a key playmaker.

Tory Horton sustained a season-ending leg injury playing just eight games during his rookie season in 2025. Horton has been participating in training camp practices, but it appears the playmaker is dealing with a new injury.

The wideout missed the Seahawks practice on Monday, August 17. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed that Horton is “working through some things.”

“Tory’s working through some things,” Macdonald noted on August 17, per Field Gulls. “Yeah, not a lot of updates on the injury front right now, but they had a couple guys down today.”

It is particularly concerning news given Horton is returning from a serious injury. The Seahawks open the NFL season with a Super Bowl rematch against the New England Patriots on September 9.

Seahawks WR Tory Horton Sustained a Season-Ending Cracked Shin Injury in 2025

It is not all bad news in Seattle. Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price returned to practice after being sidelined with an injury.

As for Horton, the wideout dealt with a shin injury that was initially not believed to be concerning but things escalated. The receiver revealed a crack was later discovered.

“It kind of started off as like shin splints,” Horton told Seattle Sports’ “Bump and Stacy” during an August 14, interview. “I’ve never really had it. It started off on the right side of my leg, and after each week and with practices, it kept getting worse and worse. After the Commanders game, … that’s when they discovered it was cracked. So that was pretty much the reason I was feeling that pain.

“The whole mindset was trying to get it to heal on its own. I actually started running back on the field again and moving, (but) getting it rescanned, it was never really healing even though I was feeling a little better. The results just weren’t there. So, kind of took the next step of getting the surgery done. It was weird. But I’m happy to be back.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Expected to Cut Talented Wide Receivers Amid Tory Horton’s Return

Prior to the injury, Horton shined during his rookie season. Horton posted 13 receptions for 161 yards and five touchdowns. The receiver was also impressive in the return game scoring a touchdown as well.

Horton’s best outing ironically came during his last NFL game as the playmaker posted four receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns. The wideout’s return makes the Seahawks wide receiver battle for roster spots even more competitive.

“It’ll be tough for (Montorie) Foster to make Seattle’s 53-man roster,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote on August 16. “Tory Horton is healthy and one of the league’s more overqualified No. 4 receivers behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.

“The Seahawks gave Jake Bobo a two-year, $5.5 million deal, so he’s making the team. Even if they keep a sixth receiver, Cody White would also be in play for that spot. But based on the frequency with which he’s made plays, Foster looks like someone the Seahawks would at least like to keep on their practice squad, if they can get him there.”