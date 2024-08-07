Seahawks Make $6 Million Move for Ex-Cowboys Vet as New Potential Starter

The Seattle Seahawks bolstered their offensive line with the addition of veteran Connor Williams. The newest Seahawk is expected to compete with Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris to be the team’s starting center.

“Former Dolphins and Cowboys center Connor Williams reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3M guaranteed, with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in an August 6, 2024, message on X. “The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

Williams spent his first four NFL seasons as the Dallas Cowboys starting guard. The vet played for the Miami Dolphins over the last two years showing versatility by being utilized at center. Williams has started 77 games over his six NFL seasons.

Here’s how Williams will help the Seahawks this season.

New Seahawks Center Connor Williams Earned an 86.5 Grade From Pro Football Focus in 2023

Williams earned an 86.5 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2023. The offensive lineman’s availability was likely tied to Williams recovering from an ACL injury.

“As I said this morning, Connor Williams is not just one of the best centers in football, he was the 2nd best run blocker of ANY offensive lineman last season behind only Penei Sewell,” Hawk Blogger’s Brian Nemhauser noted in an August 6 message on X. “He was ahead of Trent Williams. Imagine adding Williams run blocking to the middle of your OL.”

Connor Williams Is the New Favorite to Be the Seahawks Starting Center

The good news for Seattle is the team landed Williams on a team-friendly deal that can be worth up to $6 million in 2024, per Schefter. Williams just completed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Dolphins.

Seattle was clearly not pleased with the early returns on Oluwatimi and Harris at center in training camp. Assuming Williams is healthy, the veteran becomes the favorite to be the team’s starting center this season.

“My view of the Connor Williams signing: Seattle has cycled through centers for most of the last decade and couldn’t afford to be below average there again, especially with the other OL question marks,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson said in an August 6 post on X. “Williams has a chance to be the best player they’ve had at that spot in a while.”

Head Coach Mike Macdonald Made Pointed Comments About the Seahawks Offensive Line

The Seahawks have signed center Connor Williams to a one-year deal. Williams among centers since 2022:

💪 86.4 PFF grade (4th)

💪 91.2 run-blocking grade (2nd) pic.twitter.com/oDMPVEPm16 — PFF SEA Seahawks (@PFF_Seahawks) August 7, 2024

Prior to Williams signing, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was asked about the current state of the interior offensive line. Macdonald did not sound like a coach who has been impressed by the unit so far in training camp. The new Seahawks coach wants to see players solidify their roles as starters.

“Yeah that would be great [for the position group to be settled],” Macdonald told Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” during an August 5, interview. “That’d be great. I would love someone to just go grab it by the horns and just say, ‘I’m the guy at this spot.’ I would love that. Hopefully that gets back to ’em.”

The Seahawks open up the preseason on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 10.