Seahawks Predicted to Surprisingly Cut Ties With $100 Million Super Bowl Champ Star

Sam Darnold is now a Super Bowl champion, but for some reason the Seattle Seahawks quarterback cannot shake the doubts about his career. Darnold still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $100 million contract with Seattle.

Yet, not everyone is sold on Darnold’s long-term future with the Seahawks despite the quarterback’s shiny new Super Bowl ring. ESPN’s Seth Walder offered bold predictions for every NFL team with an eye on 2027 and beyond.

The analyst predicts that the Seahawks will move on from Darnold in 2028. This would still give Darnold two seasons with the Seahawks, but the analyst believes the franchise will eventually hit the reset button at the position.

“Darnold will not be on the Seahawks in 2028,” Walder wrote in an August 17, 2026, story titled, “NFL Future Power Rankings: 2027-29 projections for 32 teams.” “He started last season red-hot and finished fairly strong in Seattle’s Super Bowl run.

“But from Weeks 10 to 18, he ranked 27th out of 30 quarterbacks in QBR. The Super Bowl win certainly will buy Darnold time. But if he stumbles in 2027, I don’t think there are guarantees that he will be re-signed.”

The Seahawks Have Traded the Team’s Last 2 Starting Quarterbacks

This sounds like a wild prediction, but Seattle has shown a willingness to move on at quarterback before it is too late. Keep in mind the Seahawks have traded their last two starting quarterbacks (Russell Wilson and Geno Smith) prior to Darnold.

It will be worth watching to see how Darnold performs in his second season with the Seahawks. Spotrac projects Darnold’s market value is a two-year, $104 million contract.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Eventually Turn to QB Jalen Milroe?

The Seahawks selected Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. Yet, Milroe has looked like the signal-caller still has a long way to go before he can emerge as a reliable NFL starting quarterback.

In 2028, Milroe will be entering the final season of a four-year, $6.2 million rookie contract. A lot can change in two seasons, but the Seahawks would be taking a giant roll of the dice by turning to Milroe based on his current body of work.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Jalen Milroe: ‘Let’s Go Take Another Step’

Milroe faces a dilemma where the quarterback is out to prove his throwing capabilities, but the playmaker’s best quality is his threat as a runner. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald wants to see more from Milroe.

“I think the whole thing just needs — just let’s go take another step, you know?” Macdonald said of Milroe, per Yahoo Sports. “Let’s encourage him to go rip it.

“I think some great things that Jalen did was extend plays with his legs, something that has been a point of emphasis with him. . . . That really helped us.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Is Ranked as the No. 14 QB by NFL Execs

The Athletic’s Mike Sando offers annual quarterback rankings based on NFL executives and coaches’ votes. Darnold sits among the tier two quarterbacks at No. 14, tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield.

“There are so many factors that determine a quarterback’s success, and Darnold’s the best example of it,” one NFL exec told Sando.

“To get him into the right system, with the right coaches, and you have a game-breaking receiver, and a good defense. It’s a lot easier.”