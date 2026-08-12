Seahawks Dealt Concerning News on Controversial $14 Million Starter as NFL Rumors Intensify

The Seattle Seahawks‘ debut on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is already captivating after just two episodes of the docu-series. One of the major storylines from the latest “Hard Knocks” episode is the Seahawks’ interest in potentially signing former Detroit Lions starting cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The defender was released by the Lions amid an ongoing legal investigation as the cornerback faces felony charges. It appears the Seahawks have competition if the team wants to sign Arnold.

Amid Seattle’s public interest in Arnold, the New York Giants are hosting the cornerback for a free-agent visit on Wednesday, August 12.

“The Giants are bringing in Terrion Arnold for a workout on Wednesday, source confirms,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan detailed in an August 11, post on X. “They had CBs Greg Newsome, Paulson Adebo and Dru Phillips miss practice Tuesday. So short on corners.

“Arnold comes with legal questions: He is facing four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. No trial date has been set.”

The Seahawks’ competition for Arnold now includes the Giants, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans amid a growing list of teams kicking the tires on signing the veteran.

Let’s dive into the latest Seahawks rumors. Warning: there are spoilers ahead if you have not watched the second episode of “Hard Knocks.”

The Seahawks Are Showing an Intense Interest in Signing Ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold Amid ‘Hard Knocks’ Show

There were several noteworthy moments from “Hard Knocks” regarding the Seahawks’ interest in Arnold. General manager John Schneider talked with an assistant about potential comparisons to other roster moves that have been made when a player like Arnold faces legal challenges.

Another scene showed Schneider discussing Arnold with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Schneider revealed that Arnold’s former Alabama teammate Jalen Milroe provided a strong character reference for the cornerback.

Finally, the episode ends showing highlights of Arnold’s workout in Seattle with the narrator revealing that Macdonald still has “questions” about potentially signing the defender.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle May Be Able to Sign Ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold on a Team-Friendly Deal Amid Legal Challenges

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Prior to his release, Arnold was on a four-year, $14.3 million rookie deal with the Lions. Given Arnold’s current legal challenges, the Seahawks may be able to sign the cornerback on a team-friendly contract.

Detroit selected Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Prior to being released, Arnold appeared in 24 games, including 22 starts.

Nick Emmanwori’s Injury: Seahawks Star in Danger of Missing Start of NFL Season

The Seahawks are still awaiting the status of versatile defender Nick Emmanwori. The star is in danger of missing the start of the Seahawks season, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The Seahawks say safety/big nickel Nick Emmanwori has a chance to return in Week 1 from offseason ankle surgery, but that’s not a certainty at this point,” Fowler detailed on August 11. “Defensive back D’Anthony Bell is expected to step into a bigger role, though Macdonald says ‘everything is on the table.’

“That means a cornerback, safety or linebacker could fill that spot.”