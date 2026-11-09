Seahawks Urged to Make All-In Move With Blockbuster RB Trade

The Seattle Seahawks already made a major trade this year. That could mean a more quiet trade deadline this week for the defending Super Bowl champions.

But The Ringer’s Diante Lee argued that shouldn’t be the case for the Seahawks. Lee argued general manager John Schneider needs to remain aggressive if he wants the Seahawks to keep up in the NFC.

Specifically, Lee encouraged the Seahawks to considering giving up a first-rounder for another Indianapolis Colts player — running back Jonathan Taylor.

Seattle, meanwhile, hasn’t found an offensive rhythm since losing running back Kenneth Walker III, and quarterback Sam Darnold has been out for several games this year due to injuries,” wrote Lee. “Seattle needs a big-play threat in their backfield if they want to repeat as champions, and having Taylor help maximize their contending window might be worth a first-round pick.

Seahawks GM John Schneider has been hesitant to deal first-rounders in the past—the last time he traded a pick that high for a player was in 2020 for safety Jamal Adams.

“But the NFC is too competitive for Seattle to sit on their hands and hope things break their way.”

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday the Giants offered two draft picks, including a 2027 second-rounder, for Taylor. But, the Colts declined the offer.

Since then, pundits have worked under the assumption it will take first-round value for a team to convince the Colts to part with Taylor.

Could Seahawks Acquire RB Jonathan Taylor?

When the Seahawks made their trade for guard Quenton Nelson, most assumed that would be the big move from Seattle for the 2026 NFL trade deadline. Additionally, if the team made another deal, it wouldn’t be for Taylor. Otherwise, the Seahawks would have acquired the running back with Nelson in the same deal from the Colts.

But the rumor Taylor could go to Seattle hasn’t died. That’s the case, in part, because the Seahawks offense is still trying to find its way.

The Seahawks averaged 3.6 yards per carry in their 17-3 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

As Lee detailed, Taylor would inject tremendous ability to the Seattle backfield. It’s an all-in move, and while there’s risk to that, it makes more sense for a defending champion to do that and most other teams.

NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend the Colts are seeking a “Christian McCaffrey-style compensation package” for Taylor. In October 2022, the San Francisco 49ers delivered a 2023 second, third and fourth to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey. San Francisco also sent a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Panthers in the deal.

Seahawks Don’t Have to Acquire Taylor to Make Another Impact Trade

If one breaks down Lee’s argument, he really made two different points. First, that Taylor is the biggest blockbuster deal the Seahawks could make to help their 2026 roster.

But the second and final point he made was that the Seahawks can’t afford to not make another deal before Tuesday.

After the Week 9 win, the Seahawks improved to 5-4. But they remain outside the playoff picture because of a loaded NFC North. All four teams in that division at least six wins.

Perhaps those teams start knocking each other down with head-to-head matchups over the final two months of the season. But it’s dangerous for the Seahawks to count on that.

Instead, Seattle should remain aggressive on the trade market. That doesn’t mean, though, they have to land Taylor.

Other veteran running backs, such as Tony Pollard or Alvin Kamara could be available. They could be far more affordable than trades for Taylor.

Or, the Seahawks could make an addition at a different position. Trading for a quarterback isn’t off the table given that Sam Darnold and Drew Lock both remain banged up entering Week 10.