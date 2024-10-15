Seahawks Trade for ‘Standout’ $21 Million 6-Foot-5 Vet Amid Injury Concerns

Heading into Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks bolstered their defensive line by striking a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris. Seattle is sending a 2025 sixth rounder to Jacksonville for the “standout” defender, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Trade: The Jaguars are sending standout DT Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seahawks, per me, @TomPelissero, and @MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport detailed in an October 14, 2024, message on X. “A 2026 6th rounder goes to Jax. A veteran addition at a key spot — as Seattle loads up.”

Robertson-Harris spent the last three seasons as a starter for the Jaguars. Prior to the trade, the veteran played in all six games this season for Jacksonville but only has two starts. Robertson-Harris played in all 17 games for two straight seasons for the Jaguars.

New Seahawks DT Roy Robertson-Harris Is on a 3-Year, $21 Million Contract

Seattle inherits Robertson-Harris’ three-year, $21.6 million contract that runs through the 2026 season. The defender has a team-friendly $1.3 million cap hit this season.

This number jumps up to $6.6 million for the 2025 season. Seattle does have an out this offseason that would allow the team to release the defender without taking a dead cap hit, per Spotrac.

The Seahawks Are Dealing With a Litany of Injuries on the Defensive Line

Byron Murphy II and Myles Adams were among the defensive linemen sidelined in Week 6 with injuries. Leonard Williams has also been dealing with an injury to start the season and been in and out of the lineup.

Robertson-Harris offers great size on the Seattle defensive line at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. The defender’s contract combined with the late-round draft compensation given up makes this a low-risk move for the Seahawks. Robertson-Harris’ best season came in 2022 when the defender posted 45 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in 17 starts.

“With 49 career starts under his belt, Robertson-Harris has played numerous positions during his time in Chicago and Jacksonville, offering the positional flexibility Seattle prefers in the trenches,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith wrote in an October 14, 2024, story titled, “How Will Roy Robertson-Harris Help Seahawks’ Defensive Line?” “In addition, he was previously a captain for the Jaguars and brings a quality locker room presence with him to the Pacific Northwest.”