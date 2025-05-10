Proposed NFL Trade Has Seahawks Deal $21 Million Playmaker to 4-Win Team

The Seattle Seahawks not only revamped their quarterback room, but the team’s offensive weapons will also look different in 2025. Yet, one analyst believes more changes could be coming.

The Seahawks selected former Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round. This has prompted some speculation that Seattle could look to move on from veteran playmaker Noah Fant. The tight end is one of the remaining pieces from the Seahawks’ blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos centered around Russell Wilson in 2022.



Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron believes the Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a 4-13 season, should push the Seahawks to trade Fant. Cameron does not specify a trade value, but it is hard to imagine Fant netting much more than a future Day 3 NFL draft pick.

“Evan Engram‘s surprise release this offseason was a cost-saving measure, as the tight end was scheduled for a $19.48 million cap hit in 2025,” Cameron wrote in a May 8, 2025, article, “One last offseason move for every AFC team.” “The move netted just under $6 million in cap savings but left a hole in the roster.

“Jacksonville could turn around and use that cap savings to acquire a cheaper alternative at tight end in Seattle’s Noah Fant. While Fant isn’t a game-breaking threat, he has ranked in the 83rd percentile at beating zone coverage over the past three seasons.”

Seahawks TE Noah Fant Could Have Trade Value: Insider

There is some substance to the idea of the Seahawks moving on from Fant. The veteran holds a sizable $13.4 million cap hit in 2025 as Fant enters the final season of a two-year, $21 million contract. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also floated the idea of Fant being a potential trade candidate.



Elijah Arroyo’s top speed last season was 21.8 MPH — only 6 NFL ballcarriers had a higher max speed in 2024 🏎️ For reference, Xavier Worthy’s top speed was 21.46 MPH, per @NextGenStats Arroyo is 6’4 1/2” and 251 pounds 😲 🎥: @RAanalytics pic.twitter.com/JThDEcfu0B https://t.co/G9uLDwrOFc — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 28, 2025

“Multiple scouts considered Arroyo a top 20-25 overall talent in the draft who fell because of injury history,” Fowler detailed in a May 7, story titled, “Key intel on all 32 teams after the 2025 NFL draft: Buzz, fits.” “Seattle now has a good tight end nucleus with Arroyo and AJ Barner. Noah Fant is one year from free agency and could have trade value if Seattle explores it.”

New Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo Described as ‘Point-of-Attack’ Playmaker

Fant has scored just one touchdown over the last two seasons. The tight end posted 48 catches for 500 receiving yards and a touchdown in 14 appearances during the 2024 season.

Arroyo is coming off the best collegiate season of his career posting 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 appearances for Miami during 2024. Here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein outlined Arroyo’s game as he begins his pro career.



Some Seahawks coaches questioned if TE Elijah Arroyo could be an X-Receiver "If he didn't miss time (in college), his talent is like a Top 15 pick" pic.twitter.com/IkyY3PnIf1 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 28, 2025

“Arroyo enters the evaluation process with questions to answer after a knee injury took chunks of two seasons from him,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Arroyo. “He displayed a willingness as both a point-of-attack and move blocker, but his technique and play strength will need upgrading. He’s an average athlete who struggles to beat man coverage but appeared to get faster and more fluid as the 2024 season wore on.

“He plays with awareness in space and secures throws with sure hands in traffic. Arroyo is a move tight end whose medical and athletic testing need to check out to give him a legitimate shot at being a productive pro.”