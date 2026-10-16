Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Land Ex-4,000-Yard Controversial QB Amid Sam Darnold’s Slump

The Seattle Seahawks are left searching for answers, particularly at quarterback, amid Sam Darnold’s poor play with the team reeling. It is unclear why Darnold is struggling, and the franchise has plenty of additional concerns outside of the quarterback’s play.

Darnold’s health, the change in offensive coordinators and the inconsistent play of the offensive line are all potential factors. The challenge is Darnold continues to make critical turnovers in crucial situations.

Darnold’s two turnovers against the Denver Broncos means the signal-caller has now had seven turnovers in the last four games. Seattle has gone just 1-3 during this same stretch.

The simplest solution is for the Seahawks to turn to backup quarterback Drew Lock, who played well in Darnold’s absence to start the season. Seattle pivoting from Darnold could have future implications which makes a potential trade appealing.

NFL rumors are heating up that the Cleveland Browns are open to listening to trade offers for polarizing quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Deshaun Watson appears to have a strong hold on the QB1 spot amid Cleveland’s solid start to the season.

Let’s dive into what a potential trade between the Seahawks and Browns could look like.

Seahawks Rumors: Trade for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Amid Sam Darnold’s Struggles?

Acquiring Sanders is unlikely to help Seattle this season, but could lead to a potential quarterback competition this offseason. Sanders was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and has little pro experience with nine appearances.

It is hard to imagine that trading for Sanders would cost the Seahawks much more than a future Day 3 draft pick. Sanders has had a bumpy start to his NFL career but was impressive at Colorado.

The signal-caller threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 appearances while completing an impressive 74% of his passes during his final collegiate season in 2024. Sanders’ play earned the star Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Changed Agents Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline on November 10

Seattle already has a developmental quarterback on the roster in Jalen Milroe. Given Sanders is unlikely to require much in the way of trade assets, it could not hurt to add the 24-year-old to the mix for a potential training camp competition in 2027.

Sanders recently changed agents which could indicate the quarterback is looking for a change of scenery.

“The only reason it would make sense to hire an agent now is if you need some representation heading into the trade deadline,” CBS Sports’ John Breech wrote in an October 14, story titled, “Shedeur Sanders just made a curious move that could signal a trade is coming in Cleveland.”

“If you have an agent, they can sniff around and see if you’re drawing any interest on the trade market, and if so, they could then try to convince your team that both sides would be better off if you moved on.”

Perhaps Darnold will bounce back in the coming games, but the Seahawks have enough of a sample size since the quarterback returned to prompt increasing concerns . The Seahawks have until the NFL trade deadline on November 10, to strike a deal.

Sanders is a bit of a polarizing figure given the media scrutiny around the quarterback as well as the connection to his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders. Yet, Seattle has not shied away from taking a chance on big personalities during general manager John Schneider’s tenure.