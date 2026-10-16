Seahawks Urged to Bench QB Sam Darnold for Drew Lock Minutes After Loss vs. Broncos

It is not often that a team is urged to bench a Super Bowl winning quarterback just months after securing a title, but the Seattle Seahawks are entering this territory with Sam Darnold. There are plenty of reasonable explanations for the Seahawks’ offensive woes.

Could Darnold have rushed back from the glute injury too quickly? Perhaps Seattle is missing former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, while Brian Fleury has not exactly thrived during his first season in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks do not have a clear starting running back, and the team also lacks a consistent receiver outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Whatever the reason (or more aptly put reasons), it is hard to get past this reality: the Seahawks are 1-3 since Darnold replaced Drew Lock at quarterback following his injury. During this four-game span, Darnold has thrown seven interceptions, and Seattle lost three of the four contests.

The Seahawks are under fire to make a decision at quarterback.

Calls Mount for Seahawks to Bench Sam Darnold for Drew Lock After 7 Interceptions in 4 Games

It is not simply Darnold’s turnovers, but the timing of the interceptions. Darnold’s two interceptions (without throwing a touchdown pass against the Broncos) both came when Seattle was driving with a chance to score the game-winning touchdown.

There are now growing calls to replace Darnold with Lock.

“They asked me on @933KJR in Seattle yesterday if Sam Darnold should be benched for Drew Lock,” Pro Football Talk detailed in an October 15, message on X. “I said, ‘No.’ New answer: (indecisively shakes head meme).”

“Alright it’s time to have a Drew Lock conversation,” Emerald Spectrum’s Nick Lee explained.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold’s 3-Year, $100 Million Contract Is Slated to Go Through 2027 NFL Season

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that the Seahawks benching Darnold could also mean moving on from the quarterback for good. Darnold’s three-year, $100 million contract is slated to go through the 2027 NFL season.

“Obviously, benching Darnold would likely mean the Seahawks would move on in 2027,” Florio noted in an October 16, story titled, “Seahawks need to consider whether Drew Lock gives them a better chance to win.” “His $35.5 million in compensation for next year, the last of his contract, isn’t guaranteed.

“He earns a $10 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in March. The Seahawks may ultimately decide to ride or die with Darnold for the rest of the season,” Florio added.

“But they at least need to have the conversation about making a switch, and the possibility of being benched at some point needs to be on the table in order to underscore Darnold’s assessment.”

Mike Macdonald After Seahawks’ Loss vs. Broncos: ‘We Have to Take Care of the Ball’

The Seahawks have more than just a quarterback problem, but it is hard to argue that Darnold’s critical turnovers are not the most glaring of all the team’s woes.

Seattle has an out in Darnold’s deal this offseason that would allow the team to cut ties from the veteran while taking a $19.2 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac.

Following another loss, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald’s message was simple.

“We have to take care of the ball,” Macdonald told reporters.