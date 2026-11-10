Proposed Blockbuster NFL Trade Has Seahawks Cut Ties With QB Sam Darnold for Contender

Things have not gone as planned for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, and the signal-caller is once again sidelined with injuries. Darnold’s slow start has sparked plenty of NFL rumors about the quarterback’s future in the Pacific Northwest.

Could the Seahawks trade Darnold and turn the offense over to Drew Lock? It would be a massive surprise if Seattle dealt Darnold by the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Darnold’s current health woes would also complicate a potential deal. There is one NFL team in desperate need of a quarterback who may be willing to roll the dice: the Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately, the Vikings’ quarterback woes were on full display during the team’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Minnesota is already likely having a bit of FOMO after watching Darnold lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory.

Let’s explore what a Seahawks-Vikings trade could look like.

NFL Rumors: Seahawks-Vikings Trade Pitch Sends QB Sam Darnold to Minnesota

Sports Illustrated’s Brendon Nelson floated an NFL trade pitch that has the Vikings landing Darnold. The analyst projects Darnold’s trade value to be either a first- or second-round pick.

The Seahawks could point to Darnold’s Super Bowl season as a reason to warrant a first rounder, but the quarterback’s underwhelming start to the season is likely to prompt interested teams to push back.

“Darnold was literally the starting quarterback for the Vikings two years ago, under Kevin O’Connell and many of the still-present assistant coaches,” Nelson wrote in a November 9, story titled, “3 Reasons Why Seahawks Should Trade Sam Darnold.”

“He even knows quite a few of his potential teammates. This might just be the one exact circumstance where a quarterback could slot right in on a new team,” Nelson added.

“During that 2024 season, O’Connell was able to get a full season of quality play out of Darnold, with the meltdown hitting at the very end. Despite the evidence that Darnold isn’t a great quarterback, it’s entirely possible that he could look like one in the Minnesota offense.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider Has Track Record of Trading Starting QBs While There Is Still Value

The Seahawks trading Darnold is unlikely, but general manager John Schneider has a track record of moving on from two straight starting quarterbacks while both veterans still had value.

Schneider surprisingly dealt Russell Wilson and more recently, Geno Smith during his tenure.

Could Darnold eventually be next? Regardless, Seattle faces a decision on Darnold’s future.

The quarterback has struggled this season, but there is plenty of blame to go around. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has struggled to replace Klint Kubiak, and the offensive line has not been as consistent as last season.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Faces Decision on QB Sam Darnold’s Future

Darnold’s three-year, $100 million contract is slated to go through the 2027 season. The Seahawks also have an out in Darnold’s deal but would take a $19 million cap hit by releasing the quarterback.

If Seattle did want to cut ties with Darnold, a trade seems like a much more viable option given the number of teams facing quarterback uncertainty. Perhaps Darnold will bounce back once the quarterback returns to the field, but if not, the trade rumors are going to intensify once again this offseason.

It is worth noting that Darnold has a concerning trend of turnovers that stretches beyond 2026.

Darnold led the NFL with 20 turnovers in 2025, and Seattle was fortunate that the quarterback played well during the postseason amid the team’s Super Bowl run.

Yet, Darnold’s start to the season is alarming when paired with his 14 interceptions in 2025.