Seahawks Tryout Speedy Ex-Jaguars WR

The Seattle Seahawks held tryouts for six players to end this week. All of them were offensive players, including three wide receivers.

According to the NFL transaction wire, one of those wideouts was former Jacksonville Jaguars undrafted receiver Chandler Brayboy. He joined fellow wideouts Luke Floriea and Marcus Sanders Jr. at the workout.

Guard Evan Beerntsen, tackle Tristan Leigh and tight end Layne Pryor also tried out for the Seahawks.

Brayboy has spent the first two summers of his NFL career with the Jaguars. Jacksonville cut him at the end of the 2025 and 2026 preseasons.

During the regular season last year, Brayboy was on the Jaguars practice squad.

At his pro day before the 2025 draft, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein commended Brayboy for his speed and athleticism during the draft process.

“Brayboy’s athletic traits warrant a peek at the tape. He has good top-end speed and really impresses with his ability to separate from coverage,” Zierlein wrote. “However, his ball skills fall well below NFL standards with spotty ball-tracking and inconsistent hands. He’s fearless and fast in a straight line, though.

“His potential as a kick returner will need to be his entry point toward getting a chance in the NFL.”

WR Chandler Brayboy Tries out for Seahawks

Getty The Seattle Seahawks held a tryout for wide receiver Chandler Brayboy and five other players on Friday.

The wideout play college football at Elon in North Carolina. Although the school is an FCS program, Brayboy excelled, becoming a first-team FCS All-American during his final collegiate season.

He also received accolades from his conference during his six-year college career. In 2024, he received the CAA Special teams Player of the Year award.

Brayboy has yet to dress for an NFL regular season game. But he has received a taste of the NFL with the Jaguars.

The same is the case for Floriea, who was also an undrafted free agent in 2025. Floriea has spent the past two training camps with the Cleveland Browns. He received playing time with quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the preseason last year.

Sanders was an undrafted free agent this year. He spent the summer with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks have five wide receivers on their active roster — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton and Montorie Foster Jr. With that group, it’s unlikely Seattle is interested in signing one of the receivers that tried out for the team Friday to its active roster.

But perhaps a practice squad addition is possible. The Seahawks have receivers Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Julian Hicks and Ricky White III on the practice squad entering Labor Day weekend.

Seahawks Host Six Players for Tryouts

Getty Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks held tryouts with six offensive players Friday.

The Seahawks are pretty clearly looking for some potential insurance on offense.

That makes sense. While the team did lose safety Bud Clark to injury during the preseason, the Seahawks will begin 2026 with wide receiver Jake Bobo, offensive lineman Mason Richman and tackle Amari Kight on injured reserve. The team also has another wideout and two full backs on IR.

The Baltimore Ravens picked Beerntsen in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived the rookie Sunday.

Leigh was an undrafted free agent who, like Sanders, signed with Vikings. He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad after roster cuts, but the Vikings waived him from the practice squad the following day.

Pryor was with the Houston Texans practice squad for most of last season. He was an undrafted free agent in 2025.