Seattle Seahawks Announce Final Nick Emmanwori Decision vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks will open their title defense without one of the most versatile players in Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Seattle ruled defensive back Nick Emmanwori out against the New England Patriots shortly before kickoff on September 9, settling a decision that remained in doubt throughout game week. Emmanwori had been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury after being limited in practice.

His absence carries added weight because starting safety Ty Okada was already ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving the Seahawks to lean on depth they fortified only hours before facing New England.

The Seahawks and Patriots are opening the 2026 regular season at Lumen Field in a rematch of Super Bowl LX.

Nick Emmanwori Had Been Working Back From Ankle Surgery

Emmanwori underwent an ankle procedure before training camp and spent much of the summer working his way back into action.

There had been at least some optimism entering the opener. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier in the week that Emmanwori had done his most work recently and “looks great,” but he remained limited throughout the official practice-report period.

Seattle ultimately decided not to put him on the field against New England.

The setback is particularly notable considering how much Emmanwori contributed after overcoming another ankle injury during his rookie season.

A high-ankle sprain suffered early in Seattle’s 2025 opener cost him nearly four games, but Emmanwori became an every-down defensive weapon after returning. He finished his rookie regular season with 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and one interception while earning PFWA All-Rookie honors.

He also finished second in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Those numbers only tell part of why his absence matters.

Macdonald has used the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emmanwori as far more than a conventional safety. Seattle has deployed him in the slot, at linebacker depth, near the line of scrimmage and as a pass rusher, while also asking him to cover receivers and tight ends.

That flexibility helped Seattle disguise personnel and responsibilities without constantly substituting.

Replacing one defender is therefore unlikely to replicate everything Emmanwori provides.

Seahawks Prepared for Trouble at Safety Before Kickoff

Seattle’s roster moves earlier Wednesday offered a strong indication that the Seahawks were preparing for the possibility of playing short-handed in the secondary.

The Seahawks signed safety AJ Finley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated safety Rodney Thomas II for the Patriots game. Seattle waived guard Bryce Cabeldue to create the roster spot for Finley.

Those moves were already necessary with Okada unavailable. Emmanwori being ruled out further increases the importance of that depth alongside veteran safety Julian Love.

Thomas brings more starting experience, having made 26 starts during four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, while Finley has been in Seattle’s system after first joining the organization in 2024.

Defensive coordinator Aden Durde expressed confidence this week in the players Seattle had been preparing behind its starters.

“They breathe confidence into us as coaches, play callers, head coaches,” Durde said of the team’s reserve safeties. “Everyone sees the work they put in, and they’re ready to take the opportunity that arises when it comes up.”

Now that opportunity arrives immediately.

Seattle spent last season using Emmanwori’s uncommon skill set to create matchup flexibility throughout its defense. The Seahawks will have to open the 2026 season without that piece and find another way to keep their secondary intact against New England.