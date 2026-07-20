Seahawks Make Concerning Nick Emmanwori Move Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are close to kicking off their defense of the Super Bowl, as players are beginning to report for the start of training camp. Excitement is high, as the team is returning the vast majority of their championship team from last year, and while they will have a bigger target on their back, there’s reason to believe that the Seahawks can take the league by storm again.

Perhaps the biggest reason of the bunch is the fact that Seattle’s defense is still one of the most fearsome units in the league. However, before training camp has even gotten underway, the team has received some worrying news regarding one of its brightest young players, safety Nick Emmanwori, as he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday afternoon.

Seahawks Place Nick Emmanwori on PUP List

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Emmanwori immediately carved out a role for himself in Seattle’s defense. Rather than being used as a traditional safety, the Seahawks moved Emmanwori all over the defense, and the end result was a wildly productive rookie season that saw him finish second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

Emmanwori’s versatility helped Seattle take down the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, as he lined up all over the field, which kept the Pats guessing when it came to the Seahawks’ defensive alignments all game long. Some plays saw Emmanwori play as an off-the-ball safety, others saw him get used as a nickelback, and sometimes, he was playing in the box as more of a linebacker.

Regardless of the role he was used in, Emmanwori was effective, and with Coby Bryant departing for the Chicago Bears in free agency, he is likely going to have even more snaps coming his way in 2026. In order to do that, though, Emmanwori needs to be healthy, which he currently isn’t, as the team placed him on the PUP list ahead of the start of training camp.

“Seahawks placed Nick Emmanwori, Kenny McIntosh and Tyrone Broden on the PUP List,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Seahawks Easing Nick Emmanwori into the 2026 Campaign

While the team hasn’t revealed the ailment that Emmanwori is dealing with, he was dealing with an ankle injury in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, so it’s fair to wonder if this decision could be tied to that. Regardless, the Seahawks don’t seem too concerned with Emmanwori’s injury status, and they simply may be playing things safe with him.

Considering how Emmanwori participated in Seattle’s offseason program, it doesn’t seem like there’s too much of a reason to be worried about his injury status, especially since it is still only July. However, he is a player worth keeping tabs on as training camp unfolds, as fans will be hoping to see the team activate him from the PUP list sooner rather than later.