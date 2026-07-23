Seattle Seahawks Bring Back Former Third Round Draft Pick for Tryout

The Seattle Seahawks are taking another look at one of their former draft picks as they search for additional tight end depth.

Seattle held a tryout with veteran Nick Vannett, according to the NFL transaction wire. The Seahawks also evaluated former Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara and former Minnesota Vikings draft pick Nick Muse. The workouts came after Seattle waived Harrison Bryant with an injury designation.

Vannett’s appearance does not mean a reunion is complete. The Seahawks have not announced that they signed him or either of the other two participants. Still, bringing in three tight ends suggests Seattle wants another healthy option available as training camp begins.

Nick Vannett Has a Long History With the Seahawks

Seattle selected Vannett out of Ohio State with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He spent parts of four seasons with the Seahawks, appearing in 42 games and making 16 starts.

Vannett recorded 48 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns during his first Seattle stint. The Seahawks traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 fifth-round pick in September 2019.

He has since moved through several organizations, developing into a well-traveled veteran who can provide in-line blocking and situational receiving work. Most recently, the Los Angeles Rams signed Vannett from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad in November 2025.

That experience could make Vannett attractive as a short-term camp addition. He already understands the demands of playing the position at the NFL level, even though Seattle’s coaching staff and offensive system have changed completely since his departure.

Seahawks’ Workout Adds Pressure to Tight End Competition

A.J. Barner remains the clear headliner in Seattle’s tight end room after emerging as a significant part of the offense. Elijah Arroyo also offers receiving upside after an injury-interrupted rookie season.

The more immediate competition would involve Seattle’s depth options.

Eric Saubert gives the Seahawks a veteran blocking presence and signed a one-year extension after returning from injured reserve late in the 2025 season. Nick Kallerup and undrafted rookie Lance Mason are also competing for roles.

Vannett would therefore be more likely to compete for a complementary position than displace Barner or Arroyo. His clearest path would be demonstrating that he can still block consistently, contribute on special teams and give the offense a dependable veteran when it uses multiple-tight-end formations.

Any addition would also create a more difficult path for Kallerup and Mason. Young developmental players often have more long-term upside, but a contender may prefer an established veteran if coaches believe he offers greater reliability in a limited role.

Seattle Is Exploring Its Options, Not Committing to a Reunion

The Seahawks’ decision to evaluate Vannett, Deguara and Muse should be viewed as roster maintenance rather than evidence that a signing is imminent.

Teams routinely work out multiple free agents to build an emergency list, assess current conditioning and prepare for injuries that may arise during camp. Seattle could sign one of the three immediately, revisit a candidate later or leave the roster unchanged.

Vannett nevertheless offers the most compelling storyline because of his history with the franchise. Ten years after Seattle drafted him and nearly seven years after trading him away, the veteran has at least earned another look from his original NFL team.