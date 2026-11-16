Pat McAfee Makes Prediction on Seahawks QB Drew Lock’s Future

Drew Lock’s latest audition with the Seattle Seahawks has Pat McAfee thinking beyond his next start.

Lock has kept Seattle winning in Sam Darnold’s absence, and McAfee believes his play could lead to a starting opportunity somewhere. Whether that opportunity comes with the Seahawks was where the conversation got interesting.

“Drew Lock might be the guy for your team next year. They’re not moving on from Sam Darnold,” McAfee said, looking around the room with a grin.

McAfee praised Lock’s play and connection with his teammates while also giving Darnold credit for delivering a Super Bowl to Seattle. He also pointed to Seahawks general manager John Schneider as someone willing to make a difficult quarterback decision.

“Drew Lock was drafted in a manner where he’s supposed to be a franchise guy. He’s got a lot of swagger. Feels like he loves that locker room; the locker room loves him. He’s able to do a lot,” McAfee said. “Sam Darnold won a Super Bowl — have some respect. But Schneider will make that decision, though. He has before.”

Denver selected Lock with the No. 42 overall pick in 2019. His latest opportunity and 4-0 record have given McAfee — and many others — reason to believe another team could view him as more than a backup option.

Pat McAfee Points to Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Decision

McAfee brought up Seattle’s decision to start Russell Wilson over Matt Flynn as an example of the organization’s willingness to rethink its plans. The Seahawks signed Flynn to a three-year contract in 2012 before drafting Wilson in the third round. Wilson won the starting job that summer, with then-coach Pete Carroll announcing the decision before Seattle’s final preseason game.

Darnold’s championship gives the current situation a different backdrop. McAfee acknowledged that while leaving open the possibility of another consequential decision.

“We know their ability to move on from a lot of people. I’m not saying it because I love what Sam Darnold did for that Seahawks team. I love that story,” McAfee said. “But Drew Lock is playing himself into a job somewhere.”

Lock is in the final season of his two-year, $5 million contract and is scheduled to reach free agency after the season. He also left his options open when asked whether he’d remain a backup beyond this year.

“I love playing, we’ll keep it at that,” Lock said in his postgame press conference. “I love playing. Football is a lot of fun when you’re out there.”

Seahawks Stand Behind Sam Darnold as Drew Lock Delivers

Lock strengthened his case Sunday, completing 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

His career-best 158.0 passer rating came despite two lost fumbles. Seattle has won all three of his starts, plus the season opener in which he replaced an injured Darnold early.

Coach Mike Macdonald nevertheless reaffirmed his commitment to Darnold during a Monday appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“Drew’s been fantastic. He’s been phenomenal,” Macdonald said. “But Sam’s our quarterback.”

Darnold has missed the past two games with rib and quadriceps injuries. Macdonald expressed optimism that he could return against San Francisco after Seattle’s bye, provided he progresses through his recovery and practice work.