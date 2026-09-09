Seahawks Get Encouraging News Before Kickoff vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are getting a late surge of support from bettors just hours before opening their Super Bowl defense against the New England Patriots.

Oddschecker told Heavy that Seattle has attracted 60% of bets placed over the previous 24 hours, while New England has received the remaining 40%. That represents a shift from earlier in the week, when bettors had been showing more interest in the Patriots as underdogs.

“Bettor support has shifted over the last 24 hours; the Seahawks now attract 60% of bets placed during that period,” Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers told Heavy. “The Patriots were popular with punters earlier in the week but support for the +150 underdogs has cooled as the NFL season opener approaches.”

The movement comes ahead of Wednesday night’s Super Bowl LX rematch at Lumen Field, where Seattle will raise its championship banner before turning its attention back to the team it beat 29-13 in February.

Seahawks Remain Favorites as Patriots Support Cools

The exact price varies by sportsbook, but Seattle remains a clear favorite.

Oddschecker figures provided directly to Heavy listed the Seahawks at -200, an implied probability of approximately 67%, with New England at +150.

Live prices have fluctuated as kickoff approaches. Oddschecker’s comparison board Wednesday morning showed Seattle available between roughly -170 and -185, with New England generally between +142 and +153.

FanDuel showed another notable piece of movement. Seattle opened as a 4.5-point favorite before moving to -3.5, while its moneyline shifted from -205 at opening to -188. New England moved from +172 to +158 on the same board.

In other words, the point spread has actually become more favorable to New England since opening, even as Oddschecker’s latest ticket data shows bettors swinging back toward Seattle in the final day.

That distinction makes the late change interesting: where the line moved over several months and where bettors are clicking immediately before kickoff are not necessarily telling the same story.

Patriots Will Be Without TreVeyon Henderson

There is also a football reason bettors may be reassessing New England immediately before the game.

The Patriots officially ruled out running back TreVeyon Henderson because of an ankle injury and center Ben Brown because of a knee injury. Henderson rushed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie last season and added 221 receiving yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to take on a larger workload with Henderson unavailable.

Seattle isn’t entering the opener completely healthy, either. Starting safety Ty Okada is out with a hamstring injury, while safety Nick Emmanwori and wide receiver Tory Horton are questionable.

Emmanwori’s availability is particularly significant because Seattle already has limited safety depth. He was a major piece of Mike Macdonald’s defense as a rookie and has been working back from offseason ankle surgery.

The betting market won’t decide whether Seattle can repeat what it did to New England seven months ago. But the late shift gives the defending champions another indication of how expectations have changed as the rematch gets closer.

Earlier in the week, the underdog Patriots were attracting the attention.

On game day, more of those bets are landing on Seattle.